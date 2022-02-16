Smith, Kessler have big games in Auburn win over Vandy

AUBURN — Freshman forward Jabari Smith scored a season-high 31 points and made seven 3-pointers to lead No. 2 Auburn to a 94-80 victory over Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.

Walker Kessler added 22 points to help the Tigers (24-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) overcome a slow start against the Commodores (13-12, 5-8).

It was close most of the way but Vandy had no answer for Auburn's two star big men.

The 6-foot-10 Smith was 7 of 10 from 3-point range while Kessler handled much of the work inside. Kessler blocked seven shots and had seven rebounds while shooting 8 of 10 in a follow-up to his second triple-double of the season.

Auburn also got 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds from Wendell Green Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC's leading scorer, almost kept pace with Smith. He led Vandy with 29 points and made 14 of 16 free throws. Jordan Wright scored 15.

The Commodores got off to a great start, scoring the first 11 points — with a technical against Auburn coach Bruce Pearl as a bonus. The Tigers closed the gap with Smith's 12 straight points.