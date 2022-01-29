Smith, Kessler power Auburn win over Oklahoma

AUBURN --- Auburn forward Jabari Smith found his shot, center Walker Kessler dominated and the Tigers added yet another victory to their collection Saturday.
No. 1 Auburn got going in the first half on the back of big plays from Smith and Kessler and held off Oklahoma in the second half on the way to an 86-68 victory as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Smith and Kessler were once again the story for the Tigers, as Smith had 23 points, 12 rebounds and two steals while Kessler had 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
“It was just really exciting for this game, knowing how we played against Missouri,” Smith said. “We were just ready to bounce back.”
Saturday’s victory stood as the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference victory at home, a streak that dates back to January 2016.
Oklahoma (13-8, 3-5 B12) started the second half off hot, but Auburn (20-1, 8-0 SEC) had the means to withstand the run.
Layups from Bijan Cortes and Umoja Gibson cut Auburn’s lead to three with 12:24 to go in the game before Devan Cambridge stepped up to the challenge.
Cambridge, who was fresh off a nine-rebound performance against Missouri on Tuesday, came down with an offensive rebound after a missed 3-pointer and drew a shooting foul, which led to two successful free throws to push Auburn’s lead back to five. Following a steal by Kessler and another missed 3-pointer, Cambridge again came down with the rebound and drew a foul, though this time it came on a successful put-back.
With the Auburn Arena crowd loudly cheering him on, Cambridge buried the and-one opportunity to leave the Sooners down eight with 11:55 to go.
“He’s a freak athlete,” Kessler said of Cambridge, who had seven points and five rebounds. “He’s got heart, and that’s what it takes to get those rebounds. Being a guard and getting those kind of rebounds, it sets the tone for our team.”
Another Oklahoma scoring surge nearly a minute later was matched by Auburn asserting its dominance.
Consecutive layups by Ethan Chargois cut Auburn’s lead to four with 10:52 remaining before the Tigers answered swiftly. Kessler connected on his second 3-pointer of the afternoon before Jabari Smith hit another well-contested jumper to push the Tigers’ lead to nine.
While Oklahoma’s Jalen Hill managed one free throw moments later, Zep Jasper’s hard-fought layup and a KD Johnson free throw created an 11-point contest.
Johnson was only getting started there, as the free throw was the first of five consecutive points — the last coming on a steal and a fastbreak layup — to push Auburn’s lead to 15 with just under seven minutes to go.
From there, the Tigers maintained control en route to their 17th consecutive victory.
Auburn’s dominance on the boards was evident during the action but even clearer when it was all said and done. The Tigers out-rebounded the Sooners 41-29, with 21 of those rebounds coming from Smith and Kessler.
“They're the best frontcourt I've ever coached for sure,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said when asked about Smith and Kessler. “They are at this point, but we've still got work to do.”
Both teams got off to a slow start in the first half before Smith found his rhythm and hardly let up.
Smith entered off a poor shooting performance against Missouri, but those issues certainly weren’t lingering Saturday. The freshman got going with a jumper before coming back on the next possession, getting the ball in the left corner and draining a contested 3-pointer.
Smith followed that with a steal and a defensive rebound on Oklahoma’s next two possessions before firing off a deep jumper that again hit the mark. What was a two-point Auburn lead before Smith got going ballooned to nine with 9:34 left in the first half.
Smith’s shooting served as a kickstarter for Auburn, which got going offensively while preventing Oklahoma from doing the same.
The Tigers’ defense put the pressure on the Sooners and prevented the road squad from hitting a shot from the field in nine minutes and 21 seconds of game time. That span saw Smith light up the offense before Kessler used his size and physicality to post four points himself.
“[It was about] just not taking any possessions off, not resting on defense,” Smith said. “Just guarding through the possession. Rebounding and not giving up second shots kind of helped that.”
Once Oklahoma ended the scoring drought with a Gibson jumper, Kessler fired back with an uncontested 3-pointer to create a 14-point Auburn lead with 6:50 to go in the half.
The Sooners threatened to cut into the Tigers’ lead before the break, but clutch shooting from Johnson, Jasper and Smith down the stretch helped Auburn hold a 12-point advantage at the break.
While the Sooners put up a fight after intermission, the Tigers were far too much.
Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma in scoring with 19 points. Gibson followed with 14.
Auburn returns to the floor Tuesday when it hosts Alabama in the final of two regular season meetings between the rivals. The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide 81-77 on Jan. 11.
Saturday’s victory closed a seven-day stretch that saw Auburn take down No. 12 Kentucky, move to No. 1 in the Associated Press poll and reward Pearl with an eight-year extension.
With a chance to breathe after besting the Sooners, Pearl took a second to reflect on everything that’s happened.