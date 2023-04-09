The hope was for Auburn’s quarterbacks to throw a good deal, coach Hugh Freeze said following his first-ever A-Day game. But the weather had other plans.

Auburn slogged through pouring rain to finish a 24-24 tie in the A-Day game on Saturday. As a result of the weather, the Tigers threw the ball 12 times between three different quarterbacks.

But they leaned heavily on the run, with seven different ball carriers generating positive yardage. None of those six averaged fewer than 4.3 yards per carry, and helped generate 280 team rush yards on 51 attempts.

“I think from today, I think you’d say, overall, I thought we’re running the ball fairly well and getting the dirty yards from our backs,” Freeze said. “Our quarterback’s helping in the run game. So I’d have to say I think we improved that O-Line some, and they looked pretty decent today.”

Five running backs mustered 229 yards of that total, and it was reserve Sean Jackson and walk-on Justin Jones who led the team with 77 and 50 yards, respectively. South Florida transfer Brian Battie added 32 yards of his, and Jarquez Hunter, who had the fewest carries of any back, added 27 yards.

Quarterbacks Robby Ashford and TJ Finley combined for 51 yards, and Ashford had one of two touchdowns the offense scored.

“I’ve kind of said the last few weeks that I thought two of the rooms that I felt like we were pretty solid in was the tight end room and the running back room,” Freeze said.

“I think that kind of showed today in both. Those rooms are pretty solid. Damari Alston, I didn’t give enough credit to coming into this job, but he’s had one heck of a spring for us.”

Alston had a team-best 8.3 yards per carry, with 43 yards on five carries, including attempts of 20 and 12 yards. He totaled 131 snaps last season as a true freshman, and had a season-high 38 yards against San Jose State.

“I know Coach ‘Lac (Carnell Williams) prides himself in being able to put anybody in to do the job and getting the job done,” Hunter said. “It was just good to see everybody go out there and compete.”