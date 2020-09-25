Stage set for Auburn running back Shaun Shivers entering season

Nix expects the grind of an all-SEC schedule to be overwhelming at times, but that is where Shivers proves worthwhile again. Nix spoke highly of Shivers’ demeanor going through even the toughest times, which Nix feels will likely come in handy by the time the Tigers hit mid-season.

“He’s going to be a good player for us. He just comes every day with a great mentality, great attitude. Worm’s always smiling and having fun, so you can always count on him to bring good, positive energy. In the SEC and in a long season, you just need guys like that,” Nix said.

“You need guys that are going to come ready to go. You can always count on Worm. You can always count on him to lift your spirits and just be there for you. Not only is he a really good football player, but he’s a great person and he’s a great guy, great friend. He’s going to be a great captain.”

Shivers’ size might be considered a disadvantage in taking blow after blow against top-tier SEC defenses, but a new aspect of the Auburn offense may make Shivers even more valuable.