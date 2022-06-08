Starting pitching delivers for Auburn at regional

AUBURN --- The story of the weekend for Auburn baseball was its productivity at the plate, but the Tigers strung together arguably their best weekend of starting pitching this season to sweep the Auburn Regional.

Mason Barnett, Trace Bright and Joseph Gonzalez, the Tigers’ usual weekend rotation, combined for 16⅓ innings while giving up seven earned runs to post an earned-run average of 3.86. Of the 66 batters they faced, only eight of them recorded a hit, meaning Florida State, UCLA and Southeastern Louisiana had a combined batting average of .196 against Auburn’s starters.

Auburn takes the pitching momentum into this weekend’s Super Regional at Oregon State. The winner advances to the College World Series in Omaha.

“It was kind of understood that it’s important,” Barnett said of the starting pitching at the regional. “It’s the regional, it’s the first time we’ve hosted in a long time, but I think the biggest thing was just all of us kind of having that same mindset of just going pitch by pitch, having that good focus on every pitch and just trying to get outs as much as you can and give our team a chance to win.”

Barnett, who was Auburn’s Friday starter toward the back half of the year, had the best outing of the three, striking out a career-high 10 in a scoreless 5⅓ innings. Bright went five innings and did the same, striking out a career-high 10.

Gonzalez, who showed the most consistency of any Auburn starter during the regular season, pitched a quieter quality start, giving up three runs over six innings, the longest start of the weekend for Auburn.

On Friday, Auburn head coach Butch Thompson also noted the value of Bright’s deep start against Southeastern Louisiana, and how much it would impact bullpen depth.

The value of saving that bullpen showed, as the Tigers didn’t turn to marquee relievers Carson Skipper and Blake Burkhalter until Monday, and comparatively, Auburn’s starters were far better statistically than its bullpen throughout the weekend.

Six relievers appeared for the Tigers and they posted a collective 6.75 ERA. They also gave up 16 hits. Auburn’s starters gave up 11.

Super-Butch

Auburn’s win against UCLA on Monday punched a ticket to a Super Regional, doing so for a fourth time in program history. Of those four trips, three of them have come under Thompson, who has only helmed the program for seven seasons.

“I’m not sure how many great schools have done that, but that’s a big deal,” Thompson said of the volume of appearances.

The Tigers made their first College World Series appearance under Thompson in 2019, when they made their last Super Regional, beating North Carolina in three games in Chapel Hill. In 2018, Auburn was swept by Florida in two games in Gainesville.

Following this weekend, Auburn is 13-5 under Thompson in the NCAA Tournament.

Reverse Tiger Walk

Fans will have their chance to send off the Auburn baseball team Thursday as the Tigers start their long journey to Corvallis, Ore.

Fans have been invited to gather outside the main entrance of Plainsman Park before 1 p.m. Thursday, when the team will walk to the bus and begin its travel.

Auburn plays in the NCAA Super Regional this weekend against Oregon State. It’s the Sweet 16 of college baseball, as 16 teams are left standing, playing head-to-head in Super Regional series to be one of the eight teams headed to Omaha for the College World Series.

Auburn’s series at Oregon State opens Saturday.

Game 1 and Game 2 will both be late games on the West Coast. First pitch for Saturday’s game is set for 9 p.m. central and will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s Game 2 is also scheduled to start at 9 p.m. central.

A deciding Game 3, if necessary, will be played Monday at a time to be determined.

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. start before the NCAA announced Wednesday that the game time was changed to 9 p.m.

- Justin Lee of the Opelika-Auburn News contributed to this story