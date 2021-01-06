Steele’s future at Auburn remains uncertain

During Kevin Steele’s 20-day run as Auburn’s interim head coach, the veteran defensive coordinator wanted the focus to remain on his players.
Once Friday’s Citrus Bowl ended, however, it was time for Steele to be the center of attention.
Steele’s status within the Tigers program has been a focus of the conversation ever since Gus Malzahn was fired on Dec. 13, and the interest regarding his status has remained once Boise State’s Bryan Harsin was named Malzahn’s replacement. Steele was reportedly a frontrunner to replace Malzahn, and in the aftermath of Harsin’s hiring his role on the new head coach’s staff has remained a question mark.
Steele explained minutes after Auburn’s 35-19 loss to Northwestern that his future has not yet been determined.
“The first part of that [question], have I thought about my future since the last second ticked off? No, I haven’t,” Steele said. “I went to the locker room and talked to the guys. I told them how proud we were of what they’ve done all year long, what they’ve learned to manage as all the things that were happening to them and how that will serve them in life later on. So, no, I haven’t had time to think about that.”
Steele, 62, has been revered for the success the Auburn defense had for the majority of the last five years.
According to ESPN’s defensive efficiency ratings – which is a 0-to-100 scale that measures a defense’s contributions to scoring margin on a per-play basis and is adjusted for strength of the opponent – Steele’s defense was in the top 20 nationally in each of his first four seasons and was no worse than fourth in the SEC in three of those four years. Auburn’s defense had a better efficiency rating than its offense from 2016 to 2019, with the defense posting an average rating of 80.5 and the offense posting an average rating of 61.5 during that span.
In the four NFL Drafts since Steele took over the Auburn defense, the Tigers have seen 12 defenders selected – including two first-rounders in defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in 2020. By comparison, seven Auburn offensive players and one special teamer have been drafted in that time.
As successful as Steele’s first four seasons with the Tigers were, there were plenty of issues that arose in 2020.
Auburn’s defense struggled at different points this fall after losing Brown, Igbinoghene and four other starters from the 2019 squad then losing starting linebacker K.J. Britt due to hand surgery two games into the year. The Tigers’ defense surrendered 406 yards per game in 2020, which included an average of 463.3 yards to the four teams it faced that remain ranked as of Jan. 4.
The 2020 defense ultimately posted a 55.4 efficiency rating, while the Auburn offense posted a 61.2.
When asked after the bowl game whether or not he expects to be a part of the Auburn program moving forward, Steele said it had not been addressed yet.
“That will be something that coach Harsin and the administration will have their decisions, and off that we’ll have our decisions,” Steele said.
If Steele is not retained, the veteran defensive coordinator could conceivably be in play for a number of positions within the SEC alone. South Carolina, LSU and Vanderbilt have coordinator vacancies, and his ties with coaches such as Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt could lead to other opportunities as well.
As he closed out his last press conference as interim head coach, Steele made a point to thank the media for their work during his time with the program.
“We don’t know what the future holds … but I will tell you this: you guys have been really fun. You’re good at what you do. So, will we see each other again, are we gone? I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you from the coaching staff that we appreciate you,” Steele said. “We appreciate you covering us and creating the interest that you do for our fans, which helps our players and helps our program. So thanks to you guys, and we appreciate you.”