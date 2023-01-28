Stevenson, West Virginia hold off Auburn

The last time Erik Stevenson played Auburn, he was decked in garnet and black, giving South Carolina 13 points in a loss that clinched a Southeastern Conference regular season title for the Tigers last season at Neville Arena.

Now a Mountaineer, the former SEC guard got his revenge Saturday, logging a career-high 31 points to down No. 15 Auburn 80-77, including some crucial late makes to cement a West Virginia lead that was threatened by an impressive comeback effort.

“Disappointing loss,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “Worked really hard to battle back in the second half, being down 16. The last four minutes (we) didn't get the defensive stops that we had gotten throughout the second half. West Virginia, they had four two-point field goals in the second half. They had six threes and nine free throws. So, we did a really good job guarding them.

“Stevenson, obviously, had his best game. He's always played well against us. That's why we tried to recruit him. But proud of the kids for playing in a hard, tough environment.”

Trailing by 17 points early in the second half, Auburn (16-5, 6-2 SEC) wiped that deficit down to a point with 3:59 remaining. It was back-and-forth for the remaining time, kicked off by Auburn’s KD Johnson, who had struggled offensively in recent contests.

After Johnson hit a fastbreak layup, he couldn’t convert on the ensuing an and-1 attempt, and Stevenson hit a 3 on the following possession. That triple was his sixth of the game, and it re-secured a multi-possession lead.

Stevenson did so again — nearly the exact same sequence — in the next minute, nailing another 3 to pad a formerly one-score lead. He also hit a free throw on the Mountaineers’ final possession to force the Tigers into a 3-point attempt to tie in the final seconds.

Much like Auburn’s loss to Texas A&M last week, West Virginia (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) got a hot start offensively, carving up the Tiger defense for a 16-point lead going into intermission. It went into halftime with more free throws made (12) than Auburn had field goals made (11).

The Mountaineers’ 45 first-half points were tied for the most the Tigers have allowed in a half of basketball this season, equal to what the Aggies scored in the first half of Auburn’s loss earlier this week.

Still, Auburn cleaned up its scoring efforts in the second half, and it brought it back from the brink. With 48 points post-intermission, the Tigers scored the most they had in a half since tallying the same number in the second half of their win at Ole Miss this month.

“Probably did a better job of getting the ball inside,” Pearl said of the second half. “Johni (Broome) was in foul trouble in the first half, so we didn't have him, he didn't play a lot of minutes. He played almost the entire second half and we were able to get him and Jaylin (Williams) touches on the inside.”

Broome and Johnson were crucial in Auburn’s comeback. They ended the game with 25 combined points, 15 and 10, respectively. Twenty-four of those points were scored in the second half, and it was Johnson’s first double-digit scoring performance since Auburn’s loss to Memphis.

“I'm pleased that KD played better,” Pearl said. “He's been patient, trying not to turn it over, trying not to do too much. He did get in the gym a little extra this week and worked on some things. It was good to have, obviously, that impact.”

Jaylin Williams, who had a team-high 18 points, also nailed a 3 in the final minute to draw the Tigers within three points.

“In some ways we made progress,” Pearl said. “We had won our last three road games, and that one right there had a chance to be four in a row. So, obviously, the kids are doing the things that you've got to do … We didn't get off to a great start, and that obviously hurt us."