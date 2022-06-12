Strong bullpen sparks Auburn in opening-win over Oregon State

Editor’s Note: The second game of the Auburn-Oregon State series was not started at the Dothan Eagle press time Sunday night. See dothaneagle.com for game two information.

Relievers Tommy Sheehan and Carson Skipper highlighted Auburn baseball's efforts Saturday evening, leading a bullpen that combined to hold Oregon State scoreless for 8⅓ innings in a 7-5 win in Game One of this weekend's Corvallis Super Regional.

“The bullpen just wasn’t tested in the regional,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I thought [tonight] was good. I thought we needed a night where our bullpen had to step up and throw at game time.”

Coming into Saturday, however, the opening game of the Corvallis Super Regional looked like a potential showdown of starting pitchers.

No. 3 seed Oregon State’s projected starter was Cooper Hjerpe, the NCAA’s strikeout leader and a Golden Spikes Award finalist. Auburn’s projected starter, Trace Bright, was the team’s leader in strikeouts and logged a career-high 10 strikeouts in the first game of last weekend’s Auburn Regional.

Both starters were pulled in less than three innings.

Hjerpe didn’t even make it to the mound. An hour-and-a-half before first pitch, Oregon State announced he was out for the evening with an undisclosed illness and provided no further update.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said following Saturday’s game that Hjerpe would be a game-time decision Sunday, and should he be active, he’ll likely pitch.

In Hjerpe’s place, Jake Pfennigs only pitched 2⅔ innings, giving up five earned runs, four walks and four hits.

Things appeared more dire for the Tigers, though, as Bright didn’t even make it out of the first inning. In 47 pitches, he gave up four earned runs on nine batters faced, allowing Oregon State to work a 4-2 lead after the first.

John Armstrong followed Bright, pitching a scoreless inning after Auburn scored two runs to tie the game in the second, but Sheehan’s 3⅓ scoreless outing gave the Tigers a chance to retake the lead.

"I thought we found a solution when we got to Tommy," Thompson said.

Sheehan said command was key, as he felt he had good control over his breaking pitches and was able to successfully frame his fastball on the corners of the strike zone.

As Sheehan cruised, Auburn’s offense made up for lost ground. In the third, Brody Moore scored Cole Foster on a sacrifice fly to give Auburn a 5-4 lead, and Bobby Peirce hit a fifth-inning solo home run to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead.

“I thought our offense was instrumental, huge in giving us a chance to when they tied the game up 4-4,” Thompson said.

Carson Skipper took over for Sheehan in the bottom of the sixth, ending the latter’s day with three strikeouts, two hits and a walk allowed. Skipper pitched three scoreless innings and logged five strikeouts.

Auburn closer Blake Burkhalter of Dothan earned his 14th save of the year in a two-hit ninth-inning appearance.