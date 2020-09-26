Strong fourth quarter lifts Auburn past Kentucky

Sherwood recovered the ball on the Kentucky 30-yard line, setting the stage for Williams and company to put the game away.

“I’m not really sure if I knocked it out. I know I was the one coming up on the tackle and then the next thing you know the ball was on the ground. I went and got it,” Sherwood said. “My fumble recovery killed them. That last one we got at the end of the game was the final one. It just killed everything. Even though they were down two scores, that touchdown right there just shut the game out.”

Shortly after Sherwood’s heroics, Williams and the offense made the most of the opportunity.

Five plays after Sherwood’s recovery, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw Williams’ way on third-and-goal from the Kentucky 4-yard line. The junior receiver reached his arms around the Kentucky defender in coverage and reeled in the pass, which helped put the Tigers ahead 22-13 with 10:21 to go in the fourth.

“The second one, (the defensive back) played outside leverage again, so I stuck with him. Bo put a good high ball up there and let me jump for it,” Williams said. “It felt good, you know, but it's more of an offensive thing. It's not just me scoring. It's just the offense all clicked together, and that's what made me score. So, can't just put it all on me.”