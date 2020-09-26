Strong fourth quarter lifts Auburn past Kentucky

AUBURN --- Auburn entered the fourth quarter Saturday with a lead just looking for the knockout punch.
Thanks to a one-two shot from safety Jamien Sherwood and receiver Seth Williams, Auburn found it and fended off a game Kentucky team.
Sherwood recovered a fumble on a pivotal third-down play early in the fourth and Williams reeled in a 6-yard touchdown pass — his second of the afternoon — to fuel Auburn’s 29-13 victory over Kentucky.
Williams’ touchdown, followed by Eli Stove’s 21-yard reception later in the fourth, closed a 21-7 second-half scoring run for Auburn that left the Wildcats in the dust.
“I’m very proud of our team. We talked about playing and fighting for 60 minutes. We honored Coach (Pat) Dye today,” said Malzahn, who donned a Dye-era retro Auburn ballcap and a striped tie in the first Auburn game since Dye’s passing. “We're going to do that the rest of the season. That's really what we talked about and our guys did that. Our defense and offense, they complemented each other, and we made some good plays in special teams.”
The Tigers were clinging to a 15-13 lead over the Wildcats with just under 13 minutes left when Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson took off running on third-and-5. Wilson, who had been cool, calm and collected for most of the afternoon, tried to juke out an Auburn defender but took a hit from Sherwood and lost the football.
Sherwood recovered the ball on the Kentucky 30-yard line, setting the stage for Williams and company to put the game away.
“I’m not really sure if I knocked it out. I know I was the one coming up on the tackle and then the next thing you know the ball was on the ground. I went and got it,” Sherwood said. “My fumble recovery killed them. That last one we got at the end of the game was the final one. It just killed everything. Even though they were down two scores, that touchdown right there just shut the game out.”
Shortly after Sherwood’s heroics, Williams and the offense made the most of the opportunity.
Five plays after Sherwood’s recovery, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw Williams’ way on third-and-goal from the Kentucky 4-yard line. The junior receiver reached his arms around the Kentucky defender in coverage and reeled in the pass, which helped put the Tigers ahead 22-13 with 10:21 to go in the fourth.
“The second one, (the defensive back) played outside leverage again, so I stuck with him. Bo put a good high ball up there and let me jump for it,” Williams said. “It felt good, you know, but it's more of an offensive thing. It's not just me scoring. It's just the offense all clicked together, and that's what made me score. So, can't just put it all on me.”
The lead for Auburn (1-0) was secure but by no means sealed after Williams’ second score. A mishap by the usually-reliable Kentucky (0-1) special teams, however, opened the door for the Tigers to truly put the game on ice.
The Auburn defense forced a much-needed three-and-out after Williams’ touchdown, and Kentucky punter — reigning Ray Guy Award winner Max Duffy — attempted a fake punt on a run that quickly went nowhere. Again gifted with a short field, Nix took advantage two plays later by firing down the left sideline toward Stove, who had separation and hauled in the pass for a 21-yard score.
Stove’s touchdown and the ensuing extra point gave Auburn a 16-point lead with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Nix finished the game 16-of-27 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns along with five carries for 34 yards.
The first half of action between Auburn and Kentucky featured a few big plays but fewer points. Williams and the Auburn offense helped change that tune early in the second half.
Williams was the star of the show for Auburn in the early minutes of the third quarter with the Tigers holding an 8-7 lead. He got the drive going abruptly, racing to the sideline to reel in a lob from Nix for a 25-yard gain to set the Tigers up for a quick drive down the field.
The wideout started and effectively ended the drive, as he high-pointed Nix’s bullet to the end zone on the drive’s ninth play and brought the ball down for an 11-yard touchdown.
Williams’ first touchdown of the victory gave Auburn a 15-7 advantage with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. He ended the afternoon with six receptions for 112 yards and the two scores.
Kentucky had been held to just one yard on its first two possessions of the second half, but Wilson and company made sure the Tigers wouldn’t be so lucky the third time around. Wilson led yet another long possession — this one lasting 11 plays and four-and-a-half minutes — and capped it effectively by hitting Akeem Hayes for an 8-yard touchdown pass.
The Wildcats opted to go for two to tie the game, but Wilson couldn’t find an open receiver and lofted the ball out of bounds to leave Auburn with a two-point lead and one minute to go in the third.
Scoring opportunities were hard to come by for either team for most of the first half, but the two sides swapped points in the waning minutes of the first quarter.
After Auburn’s opening drive stalled out, Wilson led the Wildcats down the field on a methodical 11-play, 93-yard drive that featured three third-down conversions. The last came courtesy running back Kavosiey Smoke, the Wetumpka native who ran to the right and took off downfield for a 35-rushing score to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 6:44 left in the opening quarter.
Nix and the Tigers came back strong on their second drive, as Nix led the team downfield thanks in part to a 26-yard pass to Williams and a screen pass to Anthony Schwartz that went for 23 yards and got Auburn on the goal line. Sophomore running back D.J. Williams made the most of his first carry of the afternoon and pushed through the pile for a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
Backup quarterback Grant Loy’s throw to John Samuel Shenker for the two-point conversion gave the Tigers an 8-7 lead with 4:30 left in the opening quarter.
The first-half scoring commenced with Williams’ run and the Loy-to-Shenker connection. That, however, doesn’t mean there weren’t any fireworks before the halftime intermission.
Kentucky pieced together another strong drive in the final minutes of the second quarter, with Wilson firing the ball downfield 40 yards to Josh Ali to get the Wildcats in the red zone before Wilson and Chris Rodriguez took consecutive carries to get Kentucky to the Auburn 1-yard line. Rodriguez took the next snap from center and pushed forward toward the goal line for an apparent touchdown, but the play was marked short and the call confirmed upon review.
Wilson and the Wildcats still had time to punch it in for seven points before the break when it seemed Auburn’s luck had turned completely around.
Following the review, Wilson lofted a pass to the end zone straight to cornerback Roger McCreary, who swiftly landed back on his feet and took off down the sideline. McCreary, almost mirroring Zakoby McClain’s mad Iron Bowl dash for six points last November, avoided Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg — who was taken out of the play by Auburn Buck defensive lineman Derick Hall — and Wilson for an apparent 100-yard pick-six.
The crowd in Jordan-Hare Stadium roared after McCreary’s play, but not for long. The officiating crew reviewed the play and flagged Hall for targeting, resulting in the sophomore’s disqualification for the remainder of the game. McCreary’s interception stood, but the penalty meant the return was null and the six points were taken off the board.
Dismayed but content with having stopped the Wildcats from taking the lead, the Tigers ran out the remaining seconds and headed to the locker room.
“They just said it was targeting. I kind of saw it as it happened. Just by the casual eye, I thought it was a good block, but who knows? I'll check it out,” Malzahn said. “But that was a big play. The good thing is we kept them out of the end zone, but it would have been nice to get seven.”
Saturday offered Auburn its first chance this fall to return to the field. While the first three quarters against a dangerous Kentucky team were harrowing, the Tigers ultimately had enough players step up to the challenge in order to start the season on a good note.
“I think it was a great game to kind of prepare ourselves moving forward. Kentucky was a really good team. They were really disciplined and had really good players on defense,” Nix said. “Moving forward with a big SEC season, it’s going to be tough, and it’s gruesome for everybody. Just moving forward, we’ve got to take it one week at a time. We’ve got Georgia coming up next, so we’ll have a good week of preparation and be ready on Saturday.”
Auburn’s victory stands as the Tigers’ fourth straight season-opening win and leaves the team 7-1 in season openers under head coach Gus Malzahn.
