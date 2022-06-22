Sun sets on Auburn's baseball season

Auburn’s College World Series hopes were lost in the early-evening Omaha sun.

The Tigers’ season came unraveled in the third inning of Tuesday night’s elimination game against Arkansas, when the Razorbacks created some separation with three runs en route to sending Auburn packing with an 11-1 loss at Charles Schwab Field.

“Didn’t want this ride to end,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I enjoyed getting up every morning and getting to be fortunate enough to be with this group.... Hopefully we stair-stepped this program, and we can keep fighting and having the feeling the best is yet to come.”

For as far as the program has come under Thompson — making its second College World Series appearance in the last three postseasons and winning a CWS game for the first time since 1997 — the Tigers couldn’t get over the hump in their quest to make history as just the fifth team to make its way back through the losers’ bracket and win a title.

Things started to go sideways for Auburn in that third inning after left fielder Mike Bello lost track of a potentially routine fly ball with one out in the top of the frame. Arkansas’ Peyton Stovall knocked a ball to left field, and with the sun making things difficult at that time of the day, Bello struggled to locate the ball, which bounced a few feet in front of him for a single.

That set the wheels in motion for Arkansas to build upon the early 1-0 lead it established in the opening frame. After Cayden Wallace popped out in foul territory, Michael Turner drew a two-out walk against Auburn starter Mason Barnett.

Chris Lanzilli followed with a run-scoring single through the right side, and then the Razorbacks scored two more on a two-run double by Robert Moore down the left-field line. That hit made it 4-0 Arkansas and chased Barnett from the game after just 2 2/3 innings of work.

It was only the beginning of the Tigers’ problems, though, as a pitching staff that was lights out through the first two games in Omaha finally showed some cracks.

Arkansas scored four more in the fourth inning, all off right-handed reliever John Armstrong, as the lead ballooned to 8-0. Turner plated two on a double off the right-field wall with two outs in the fourth. While his hit didn’t quite leave the park, Lanzilli’s swing on the ensuing at-bat left no doubt.

The Arkansas right fielder crushed a ball to the left-field bleachers. Bello struggled to track it off the bat, with the sun still glaring in his face, and never seemed to locate it in the air; it didn’t matter though, as Lanzilli’s ball went 416 feet for a two-run home run that all but buried Auburn’s hopes of a Wednesday rematch with Ole Miss.

The Razorbacks’ righty didn’t allow a hit until there were two outs in the fourth inning, with Sonny DiChiara singling to left field for the Tigers’ first base knock of the day. Auburn didn’t score a run off Will McEntire until the seventh. That’s when Bobby Peirce led off the inning with a solo home run to left field, his 10th of the season.

“Didn’t get a lot of breaks, and we didn’t make our breaks,” Thompson said. “I thought yesterday (against Stanford) we rose up and fought after trying to engage a little bit. But the two losses we had to tip our hat to too many pitchers there down the stretch. It’s win, loss, win, loss. And so that was disappointing because I know what we’re capable of from that aspect and would have had to do it to continue in this tournament; didn’t happen.”

Peirce’s solo shot was all the offense the Tigers could generate Tuesday, as the sun set on a memorable season and a once-hopeful run in Omaha. After being picked to finish seventh in the SEC West heading into the season, the Tigers finished as one of the final five teams standing in the country.

“I absolutely know you can look at pen to paper from the time we’ve been here to this second and see some growth and stair-steps and continuing to be able to do that with our program,” Thompson said. “... I absolutely think we are on the cusp of doing amazing things consistently. And that will be the driving force to try to leave this program in a better place.”