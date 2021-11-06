Texas A&M defensive touchdown seals Auburn's fate in loss

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. — All Auburn quarterback Bo Nix could do was watch as the Tigers’ chances against Texas A&M slipped away.

Nix was trying to lead a rally early in the fourth quarter Saturday when the junior quarterback scrambled to his left. As he tried to evade Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy, Nix fumbled before Peevy brought him to the ground, leaving the ball completely up for grabs.

Peevy’s teammate, fellow defensive lineman Michael Clemons, scooped up the ball and bolted toward the end zone. Nix did his best to pursue the play only to be levelled by the Aggies’ convoy, which left Nix watching harmlessly from the turf as Clemons found paydirt.

Clemons’ 24-yard fumble-return touchdown closed the book on No. 12 Auburn in a 20-3 loss to No. 13 Texas A&M. The defensive score was the last insult in a trip to College Station the Tigers would like to forget, as Auburn failed to move the ball effectively on Texas A&M despite a herculean effort by the Tigers’ defense.

“I just don’t think we found that play, that momentum, that spark to really get us — on the offensive side in particular — to get us going,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said.