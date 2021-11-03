Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher praises Auburn play-caller Mike Bobo

The arrivals of Bobo and head coach Bryan Harsin have resulted in the Tigers putting together several standout performances on offense and Nix taking the next step with his game.

Nix is in the midst of his strongest stretch of play while at Auburn, and the junior is on pace to set new career-highs in completion percentage, yards per attempt, and fewest interceptions thrown in a season.

Harsin spoke Monday about Bobo’s efforts and explained how important it is as a new play-caller to learn what your players can handle. The Tigers head coach said Bobo and the rest of the staff have found out more about which players they can count on and who can successfully carry over a strong week on the practice field to meaningful play come game time.

Bobo had to learn those lessons with the Tigers, but Harsin reasoned his previous experience calling plays helped in the transition.