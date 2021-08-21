'The gold standard': Auburn holds formal dedication for new football facility

AUBURN - During Auburn's formal dedication for its new $92 million football facility on Saturday, executive associate athletic director Tim Jackson recalled the last time the Tigers' football program experienced a similar game-changing moment.
Jackson discussed his experience in 1989 when he was a graduate assistant coach and the Tigers moved into the athletic complex they still use today. Jackson explained the coaches were mesmerized by their new work place, and based on what he's seen regarding the new facility, today's coaches will soon have the same sentiment.
"At that time, it was one-of-a-kind and the first in the league. We were ahead of our peers, and that's because of the leadership of our university, our trustees, our president, our leadership," Jackson said. "[The new facility is] going to give us a chance to compete – to recruit and compete for championships."
Auburn athletic director Allen Greene spent a considerable part of his time at the podium outlining all the ins and outs of the Auburn Football Performance Center, which he anticipates will be completed in the next 12-15 months.
Greene said the facility is built on a 12-acre site, which is roughly the size of five football fields or approximately 50 basketball courts. The facility will have a number of features, including two full-size football fields; a 95,000 square foot indoor facility; meeting rooms and a recreation space that can hold up to 180 people.
Greene also pointed out it will have a first-class medical facility; a 50-person hydrotherapy plunge pool; an equipment room that Greene sees more as an equipment laboratory; an indoor teaching lab; recruiting areas; office spaces for coaches and staff; collaboration areas; conference rooms; and a large player locker room and lounge that Greene called "The Huddle."
For perspective's sake, Greene explained the amount of bricks it will take to complete the facility would be like stacking 1,000 Jordan-Hare Stadiums one on top of the other. The 13,450 cubic yards of concrete it will require would cover four-and-a-half Olympic-size pools.
"When we talk about gold standard, it truly is the gold standard," Greene said. "This is grand in scale, so while this ceremony may be a little bit small, a little bit intimate, know that the impact is incredibly large."
Saturday's dedication was a chance to not only discuss the future of the football program but also what it took to reach this moment.
Greene went into detail about the fundraising efforts that made the project possible, saying those involved were able to raise over $40 million to make the facility a reality. Greene said 43 families contributed roughly $100,000 or more; 10 families contributed $500,000 or more; two families contributed $5 million or more; and one family contributed $10 million to the project.
With Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin absent due to his positive coronavirus test, Greene turned it over to junior linebacker Owen Pappoe, who shared his thoughts on the project.
Pappoe admitted he was a little nervous speaking in front of the crowd, but he discussed what it was like being a five-star prospect and that the new facility is unlike anything he saw during those recruiting trips.
Pappoe said he came to Auburn because he and the people there want to be elite. In his opinion, the Auburn Football Performance Center will help the Tigers in that endeavor.
“This new facility ... it just shows that we’re all together and we want to be the best,” Pappoe said.