'The gold standard': Auburn holds formal dedication for new football facility

AUBURN - During Auburn's formal dedication for its new $92 million football facility on Saturday, executive associate athletic director Tim Jackson recalled the last time the Tigers' football program experienced a similar game-changing moment.

Jackson discussed his experience in 1989 when he was a graduate assistant coach and the Tigers moved into the athletic complex they still use today. Jackson explained the coaches were mesmerized by their new work place, and based on what he's seen regarding the new facility, today's coaches will soon have the same sentiment.

"At that time, it was one-of-a-kind and the first in the league. We were ahead of our peers, and that's because of the leadership of our university, our trustees, our president, our leadership," Jackson said. "[The new facility is] going to give us a chance to compete – to recruit and compete for championships."

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene spent a considerable part of his time at the podium outlining all the ins and outs of the Auburn Football Performance Center, which he anticipates will be completed in the next 12-15 months.