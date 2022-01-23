The legend of Auburn freshman Jabari Smith grows

When Auburn needed a bucket on Saturday, its best player repeatedly rose to the challenge.
Freshman forward Jabari Smith stepped up several times to help the Tigers’ cause in their 80-71 victory over Kentucky. Whether it was stopping a one-sided Kentucky run in the early going or effectively burying the Wildcats in the final minutes, the Tigers’ most talked-about player proved once again he was capable of coming through.
“I’ve said this before: There are nine really good players out there, and there are times when we’ve got No. 10 and you don’t,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “It was time for No. 10 to step up and make a couple of big shots and make a couple of big plays.”
Auburn used an all-hands-on-deck approach to beat Kentucky, but when the Wildcats worked the Tigers early in the first half, it was Smith who stopped the Wildcats in their tracks.
Whether it was the magnitude of the moment being too much or simply the product of facing a talented Kentucky team, Auburn got in its own way with four turnovers in the first five minutes and found itself trailing 17-7.
That dominance by the Wildcats was broken by Smith, who pump faked to send a Kentucky defender flying past him then released a jumper from the free-throw line that hit the mark to end a 13-0 Kentucky scoring run.
Following TyTy Washington’s jumper and two Walker Kessler free throws, Smith went back to work.
Smith got the ball on the right wing, raced to his left then pulled up with Keion Brooks Jr. covering him tightly. Despite the defensive pressure, Smith’s shot was spot-on and cut Kentucky’s lead to six.
On the heels of a Kentucky turnover, Smith showed out again, this time catching the ball on the left wing, stutter-stepping once then pulling up and draining the 3-pointer.
What was a 10-point Kentucky lead shrank to three largely because of Smith. As the game wore on, the common thread in Auburn’s runs proved to be the former five-star prospect.
Auburn took control of the contest five minutes into the second half thanks in part to Smith, who drew a foul on a 3-point shot and hit all three free throws then caught an in-bound pass and fought through contact to put up another two points.
Shortly after Smith’s layup, Devan Cambridge brought down a dunk that capped a 7-0 Tigers run and put Auburn up 45-40.
Auburn never trailed after this stretch, though Kentucky didn’t go down without a fight.
The Wildcats drew within four with 3:20 to go, but once again Smith proved the perfect counter for Kentucky. With two Kentucky defenders giving chase, Smith dribbled to his right then let loose a fade-away jumper that was picture perfect.
Smith’s shot set up a quick 6-2 Auburn run that thwarted the Wildcats’ last true chance at a comeback. Kentucky never got closer than six points in the final 88 seconds that followed.
Smith ended the afternoon with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go with seven rebounds and two assists. While he didn’t lead Auburn in scoring – that was Walker Kessler, who had 19 and tied Smith for the team-high in rebounds – he seemed to deliver a basket every time Auburn truly needed one.
Smith came to Auburn with a tremendous amount of hype, and through 19 games he’s continually met and raised expectations about his game. That was again the case Saturday, when he delivered in crucial situations to help the Tigers get a monumental conference victory.