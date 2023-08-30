AUBURN --- What Hugh Freeze is looking for from Payton Thorn in Saturday’s opener is simple, albeit the Auburn head coach believes UMass could provide a real challenge in accomplishing it.

"I've always felt I'd like to start a few games with some simple completions for him,” Hugh Freeze said Monday. “What I'd like to do is throw a little quick hitch every now and then, but they don't really give you that opportunity. Payton's going to have to take what they give, throw the passes and complete the ones that work against this scheme.”

Thorne, a transfer from Michigan State, makes his Tiger debut against UMass on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Facing difficulty against UMass seems a bit confusing on paper. The Minutemen have historically been one of the worst programs at the FBS level, and they lost 11 games last season by an average of more than three touchdowns.

But with a game of tape from the Minutemen already this year, Freeze has seen what could provide some adversity for Thorne and his Tigers.

“You're a little nervous to work too much quick game off the bat,” Freeze said, “because they do a beautiful job, and they run [trap coverage] a little different than a lot of people. But they're in their trap coverage and they got a pick-six the other night.”

The trap coverage concept is one that's all about creating pressure up front and forcing a quarterback into easy turnovers. It gives a cornerback coverage priority over the flat, with a safety picking up any coverage responsibilities over the top. However, the cornerback usually floats with said wideout to disguise the coverage.

That’s exactly what happened for UMass defensive back Isaiah Rutherford against New Mexico, and it’s how he wound up with a significant 55-yard interception return in that win.

UMass’ win was considerable, as it was its first against an FBS opponent since beating UConn in 2021 and was just its third win in the past three seasons. But it got that win with 21 points off turnovers. That sort of production is at the crux of trap coverage.

For as difficult as it could be to handle, though, it’s also a challenge that Freeze thinks Thorne will be up to.

“He's constantly studying, and I sure hope that translates into his decision-making come Saturday now that we're not just running stuff against a defense that we don't really know what they're doing,” Freeze said of Thorne.

“Now you honestly get the game plan and say 'Now Payton, I would expect you to see this and get it right,’ and he takes great pride in that. So, I think that's probably been the most impressive thing.”