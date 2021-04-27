Three Auburn defensive backs hope to hear their names called at NFL Draft

“I want to be known as a versatile player out there on the field because that's longevity. At the end of the day, if I can move from position to position, I have more value as a player,” Peters said. “I always pride myself on trying to learn as much as I can – learn as many positions as I can – just so I can be ready. If somebody gets hurt at another position, I'm also prepared to go jump in at that position.”

Tutt contributed mostly at nickelback for the Tigers last fall and ended his college career with another solid campaign. He recorded 31 tackles with one pass break-up and a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the Tigers’ blowout victory over LSU. His season ended after nine games due to an injury he suffered against Texas A&M on Dec. 5.

Tutt’s offseason was a whirlwind – it appeared he was headed for the NFL before reportedly considering the transfer portal instead – and the drama didn’t end there. Tutt voiced his displeasure at Auburn’s Pro Day setup and said the players didn’t do all the positional drills he had been preparing for the previous three months.

Despite those obstacles, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound Tutt remains persistent in his pursuit of a spot at the next level.