Three Auburn football players selected, one signs as free agent to close NFL Draft

AUBURN --- Saturday proved to be a busy day for several Auburn football players.
Three Auburn players – safety Jamien Sherwood, linebacker KJ Britt, and wide receiver Seth Williams – were selected in the third and final day of the NFL Draft. Shortly after the draft, wide receiver Eli Stove signed as an undrafted free agent.
The trio of Auburn players selected Saturday gave the Tigers four players drafted after wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was taken in the third round by the Cleveland Browns on Friday.
Getting the call
Sherwood was the first off the board Saturday when the New York Jets selected him in the fifth round with the 146th overall pick. The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Sherwood played safety for the Tigers but was introduced by the Jets as a linebacker.
Sherwood joins the Jets after recording 75 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, one sack, one quarterback hurry and one fumble recovery for the Tigers in 2020.
"As I reflect back on my time at Auburn, there was nothing but priceless memories and priceless moments with some of the best people I've ever come across," Sherwood said on a social media video. "I wish I could do it all over again. I'll forever love Auburn."
Britt followed 30 picks later in the fifth when he was chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 6-foot, 235-pound Britt entered 2020 with high expectations following a junior year in which he earned first team All-SEC honors by recording 69 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He was the Tigers’ leading tackler through two games last fall when he suffered a thumb injury that ultimately forced him to miss the next seven contests.
Britt announced his departure from the team prior to the Tigers’ game against Mississippi State on Dec. 12. He left Auburn with 119 career tackles, including 13 for loss.
Britt’s selection means he will join former Auburn defensive backs Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean with the Buccaneers.
"I want to play special teams ... I want to help the team out," Britt said about contributing as a Buccaneer, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.
The biggest surprise Saturday involved Williams, Auburn’s leading receiver for the past two seasons.
Some projections had Williams as the first Tiger taken in this year’s draft, but he proved to be the fourth and final one. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound receiver was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round with the 219th overall pick.
Williams had a breakout 2019 season for the Tigers and ended his sophomore season by leading the team with 59 receptions for 830 yards and eight touchdowns. He was again Auburn’s leading receiver in 2020 and ended the 11-game campaign with 47 receptions for 760 yards and four touchdowns.
Williams recorded 132 career receptions for 2,124 yards and 17 touchdowns at Auburn. He stands fourth in school history in career receiving yards and seventh in career receptions.
“He’s a good receiver [and] got special teams value. He can play multiple positions in the receiving corps,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told DenverBroncos.com’s Phil Milani. “Good to add him to the competition. He's got a tough group to come into, and we'll see how he does.”
Undrafted but undeterred
Stove was the first Auburn player who officially signed as an undrafted free agent Saturday when he agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Stove left Auburn with 136 career receptions for 1,186 yards and six touchdowns. He set new career highs with 44 receptions for 359 yards along with three touchdowns in 2020. His most productive game statistically came on Oct. 17, when he had seven receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown in the Tigers’ 30-22 road loss to South Carolina.