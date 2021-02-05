Three-star running back Hunter commits to Auburn

AUBURN --- The Auburn Tigers added another signee to their class of 2021 on Friday.
Jarquez Hunter, a running back at Neshoba Central High School in Philadelphia, Miss., committed to the Tigers on Friday. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Hunter had scholarship offers from 19 other schools, including Memphis, Mississippi State and Iowa.
Hunter is considered a three-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite rating. Per the same metrics, he is the 12th-best player in Mississippi’s class of 2021 and the 36th overall running back in this year’s class.
Hunter earned Mr. Football honors in Mississippi after a strong senior season at Neshoba Central. He took 226 carries for 1,687 yards and 22 touchdowns and also contributed 17 receptions for 234 yards and two additional scores.
Hunter becomes the seventh signee in Auburn’s February signing class and the 18th in the Tigers’ class of 2021. He is the lone running back of the class, which makes him a welcomed addition following the departure of sophomore D.J. Williams — who signed with Florida State — and the anticipated departure of redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards.
Hunter joins a running back room featuring freshman Tank Bigsby, junior Shaun Shivers and junior Devan Barrett, who just rejoined the group after playing defensive back.
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke about the Tigers’ need at running back on Wednesday.
“We're not done at the running back position. We know that's an area where depth is a concern,” Harsin said. “We have very good players at that position, but we do need depth and wanting guys in here that can play and provide value to what we are doing.”
Truesdell, Loy to use extra eligibility
Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell and quarterback Grant Loy are not done yet with the Tigers.
Truesdell and Loy will return to the team for the 2021 season, an Auburn spokesman confirmed Friday. Both seniors, the duo will be utilizing the extra year the NCAA has granted all college football players due to the pandemic-affected 2020 season.
Truesdell appeared in 10 games for the Tigers in 2020 and recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. The defensive tackle from Augusta, Ga., has started on the line the last two seasons and has totaled 67 tackles over his four years with the Tigers.
Truesdell will return as a veteran on a young defensive line that saw redshirt freshman Colby Wooden stand out last fall but loses defensive end Big Kat Bryant, who expressed his intentions to transfer in January.
Loy, meanwhile, was the Tigers’ backup quarterback and place-kick holder in 2020. Loy, who transferred from Bowling Green prior to last season, appeared in three games at quarterback. He had no completions on two attempts and two carries for two yards.