Three-star running back Hunter commits to Auburn

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin spoke about the Tigers’ need at running back on Wednesday.

“We're not done at the running back position. We know that's an area where depth is a concern,” Harsin said. “We have very good players at that position, but we do need depth and wanting guys in here that can play and provide value to what we are doing.”

Truesdell, Loy to use extra eligibility

Auburn defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell and quarterback Grant Loy are not done yet with the Tigers.

Truesdell and Loy will return to the team for the 2021 season, an Auburn spokesman confirmed Friday. Both seniors, the duo will be utilizing the extra year the NCAA has granted all college football players due to the pandemic-affected 2020 season.

Truesdell appeared in 10 games for the Tigers in 2020 and recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. The defensive tackle from Augusta, Ga., has started on the line the last two seasons and has totaled 67 tackles over his four years with the Tigers.

Truesdell will return as a veteran on a young defensive line that saw redshirt freshman Colby Wooden stand out last fall but loses defensive end Big Kat Bryant, who expressed his intentions to transfer in January.