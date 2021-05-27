Tigers lock in on voluntary workouts​

It’s as unofficial as a quarterback texting his receivers and getting them together to go throw, but at the level Auburn plays at, every little bit makes a difference.

“We’ve got to maximize the summer, the player-run practices — all those things in order for us to really hit those checkmarks along those two months, to when we get in August,” Harsin said.

Teams aren’t allowed to run football activities in the summer, or much of anything outside of some strength and conditioning, but Harsin said he genuinely likes it that way.

He likes letting the players loose and letting leaders on the team hold each other accountable as they work out voluntarily in their own free time.

“I’ve always believed that, summertime, I think it’s good that we can be out there as coaches for certain things, (but) I like the fact that the football part is really on them. I really do,” Harsin explained. “I think that’s where you develop your chemistry as a team, is letting those leaders and letting those guys that are in positions to drive the practices in the summer, let them go out there and do that.

“It won’t be perfect, and that’s part of it too. They’re going to have to correct themselves along the way.”