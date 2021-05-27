Tigers lock in on voluntary workouts​

AUBURN --- Bryan Harsin snapped his fingers. There goes fall camp.
“We’ve got 25 practices that are going to go like that,” Auburn’s new football coach said. “And then we’re playing.”
The Tigers best make the most of the time they have now.
Harsin knows his first fall will fly by in August before kickoff comes in September, as players have a lot to learn from their new coaches, and coaches are still working to learn their new players — and that’s part of why summer preparation will be so important for the team this year.
Auburn football won’t be back together for an official practice until August, but between now and then, the Tigers are tasked with keeping in shape and finding every leg up that they can on their own.
The practices aren’t official, but Harsin still considers summer a pivotal period for a football team.
“We’ve got to maximize June and July,” Harsin said this week, speaking at an AMBUSH event in Auburn Arena.
Recruiting talk dominated much of the engagement, as in-person recruiting visits open up June 1 after a year-long dead period put in place by the NCAA in order to protect team bubbles from COVID-19. But as coaches turn much of their attention to the recruiting trail in June, current players will keep working to improve themselves on their own time, and working to improve themselves as a team.
It’s as unofficial as a quarterback texting his receivers and getting them together to go throw, but at the level Auburn plays at, every little bit makes a difference.
“We’ve got to maximize the summer, the player-run practices — all those things in order for us to really hit those checkmarks along those two months, to when we get in August,” Harsin said.
Teams aren’t allowed to run football activities in the summer, or much of anything outside of some strength and conditioning, but Harsin said he genuinely likes it that way.
He likes letting the players loose and letting leaders on the team hold each other accountable as they work out voluntarily in their own free time.
“I’ve always believed that, summertime, I think it’s good that we can be out there as coaches for certain things, (but) I like the fact that the football part is really on them. I really do,” Harsin explained. “I think that’s where you develop your chemistry as a team, is letting those leaders and letting those guys that are in positions to drive the practices in the summer, let them go out there and do that.
“It won’t be perfect, and that’s part of it too. They’re going to have to correct themselves along the way.”
But it’s where big strides can be made.
Harsin said spring can go by especially fast for early enrollees, who joined the team in December, and that typically the summer is when things start to slow down for them as they learn from their more experienced teammates. Harsin mentioned linebacker Owen Pappoe as one of those guys he’d figure younger players will learn from during the summer. Incumbent quarterback Bo Nix is another natural fit for that.
After the A-Day game in April and as the team turned its focus to this phase, Nix said the time is crucial.
“It’s extremely important,” Nix said. “And my goal for this summer is to get great at a few things, and make sure those things that we repeat over and over and over, we’re great at. So when the fall comes, we have something to lean on.”
Nix knows the players won’t know it all without their coaches guiding them — but what he knows, he wants to perfect.
It could make the difference for players when it comes time for position battles in August.
And it could make the difference for Auburn when it comes time for winning and losing in September.