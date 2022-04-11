Tight ends ‘all over the field’ for Auburn at A-Day

Auburn’s tight ends were all over the field Saturday.

From establishing themselves early to an exciting touchdown in the final minute, the position group provided some of Auburn’s best highlight plays at A-Day.

And while the quarterback battle rages on, the tight ends showed that they could make plays with whoever was under center.

“I thought it was great,” tight end John Samuel Shenker said of the spring. “I thought today everything kind of came together for us. When we started, we had new guys who had to learn the new offense with Coach (Bryan) Harsin.

“I think today it kind of all came together and it was a beautiful thing to see. And I think Coach (Brad) Bedell was pleased. I think all of us were pleased with today.”

As a group, Auburn’s tight ends were heavily involved in the passing game at A-Day.

Junior tight end Brandon Frazier repeatedly linked up with freshman quarterback Holden Geriner late in the game as Frazier led Team Auburn with five receptions for 42 yards.

Not far behind was fellow tight end Tyler Fromm who finished with three receptions for 41 yards.

Shenker, who set Auburn’s single-season record for receptions and yardage by a tight end with 33 receptions for 413 yards, finished A-Day with two catches for 34 yards.

Shenker, who decided to come back and use his extra eligibility, also decided to just focus on football for his final year. Shenker had previously been playing football in the fall and was a member of the baseball team in the spring.

“He is an elite athlete, to be able to do both, and now he hones in on just the football piece,” Harsin said. “His body, he’s stronger. He’s bigger. He is extremely intelligent, when it just comes to understanding what we’re doing on offense, but how he can go out there and manipulate the defense. And he did a good job of today.”

And one of the most highlight reel plays of the day came from sophomore tight end Landen King.

King impressed as he ripped a pass out of a defender’s hands for a 19-yard touchdown from Geriner in the final seconds of the scrimmage. King’s touchdown was one of only two touchdowns at A-Day.

In seasons past, today’s A-Day performance from the tight ends would have been seen as an anomaly.

For this group, the Tigers know it is just a preview of the fall and they can’t wait to keep the momentum going.

“Well, I think you saw part of that today,” Shenker said. “We’re kind of all over the field, different routes and blocking things like that. I think that was a little bit of a show of what we have and what we can do. It was pretty exciting to show that today. And obviously moving forward, we hope to push that even more.”

They aren’t the only ones either, as Harsin knows for the entire offense to have success, the tight ends need to be playing well.

“They’ve taken that on themselves to be like, ‘We’re going to be the group every day that shows up and is consistent and we’re making plays and doing our job,’” Harsin said. “And they’ve done that. You saw it today, but they’ve done it all through spring. So we need them. They’re a big part of what we do in our offense. I think that showed up today. I’m not sure how many catches they all had, but you could see it on the field.”