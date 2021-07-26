‘Time to show out’: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee puts pressure behind her on way to Olympics team final

On the eve of the team final at the quiet hotel outside Tokyo, Sunisa Lee reached for her phone.
She decided to send a message out to the world.
“The hardest part is done,” she posted to Instagram. “Time to show out.”
Lee and Team USA enter the team final Tuesday at the Olympics now with just one focus. The Auburn gymnastics signee has put qualifying behind her, and individual event finals are later on in the week.
All that matters right now is going for gold as one team — and rising to the challenge in a head-to-head showdown with the Russians, who shook the gymnastics world by taking the top team score in qualifying.
The team final opens at 5:45 a.m. central time on Tuesday and will be streamed live online on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. NBC plans to air a replay on tape delay at 7 p.m. Tuesday on television.
Lee’s post on Instagram echoed the same message from team ace Simone Biles after the gut-wrenching qualification round:
Now that that’s over, Team USA can let loose and just try to do what they do best on the world’s stage.
“We just need to go out there, be headstrong,” Biles said on NBC after qualifying. “We have a couple more practices before we have team finals, so hopefully that will be a little bit more relaxing and more fun and we’ll go out there and get the job done.”
Lee posted to Instagram at around 7 p.m. local time in Tokyo on Monday night there, about 24 hours before the team final. All four Team USA members posted something on social media that night as they locked in — and as gym fans around the world buzzed over the Russians besting their score in the preliminaries.
It was the first time in 10 years that Team USA looked up to the leaderboard at a major event and saw itself outside first place. The Russians scored 171.629 in qualifying to best Team USA’s 170.562. Scores don’t roll over and teams will enter the final with a fresh slate, but after a shaky night at qualifying, Team USA is in an unfamiliar position after winning team golds at back-to-back Olympics.
It’s a new kind of pressure, too. Lee and her teammates are put away in a hotel having been kept away from the Olympic Village and the opening ceremonies as part of COVID-19 precautions — but in another way through technology, they’ve never been more connected to the outside world. Instagram was in its infancy when the Fierce Five won team gold in 2012 and started Team USA’s recent dynasty.
Sunday, Lee started slow on floor and vault before charging up the all-around leaderboard later on bars and beam.
Biles made a few missteps of her own, over-rotating during a pass on floor and on her dismount on beam, seemingly losing the handle of her own power.
Jordan Chiles fell twice on beam, bending over devastated after.
Yes, Sunday at qualifying there was no medal to win, yet everything to lose, as Team USA scrimmaged with each other over spots in the individual event finals.
“I feel like prelims in any competition — World Championships or an Olympic Games — prelims, since it’s the most important to try to qualify in everything, it’s the most nerve-wracking,” Biles said on NBC.
Now, the team’s on one heartbeat.
“It’s definitely super crazy,” Lee said to NBC after qualifying. “This meet was probably the most nerve-wracking I’ve ever been in. It is probably the most important competition of the Olympics, I feel like. It was just super nerve-wracking.
“But having them by my side was very great,” she said, turning to her Team USA teammates.
In the team final, that’s all that matters.
Lee will compete on bars and beam in the team final. Each team will compete three gymnasts on each event with all three scores counting. No scores will be dropped. Biles will compete on all four events for Team USA, as will the steady Grace McCallum. Chiles will compete on vault and floor.
Lee signed her letter of intent with Auburn in December. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba. After the team final, Lee will compete in the all-around final Thursday and in the bars event final on Sunday and the beam event final Monday, Aug. 2.