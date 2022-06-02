Trace Bright: ‘An honor’ to get Tigers’ first start at Auburn Regional

Auburn baseball has decided who will start in its first game of this weekend’s Auburn Regional, announcing Wednesday that Trace Bright would take the bump for Friday’s evening contest against Southeastern Louisiana.

“I think he’s gotten better and better and better,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said of Bright. “He’s gotten to a certain point in the game, that’s been most of his challenges. We’ve pushed through that, we’ve seen that, we’ve discovered that and now we’re trying to be more proactive in how to use Trace.”

Bright, a product of Trinity Presbyterian in Montgomery, is 3-4 in 14 starts this year, with a 4.63 earned-run average. He has pitched 70 innings, a single-season career high. The Tigers are 7-8 this year in games in which Bright has pitched.

The starter hasn’t worked many long outings this season, as he’s averaging 4⅔ innings an appearance, but Auburn was successful with him on the mound over the final month of the season. In his past six appearances, the Tigers are 5-1, despite him posting a 5.26 ERA in those contests.

Auburn’s leader in strikeouts, Bright has struck out 74 batters while surrendering 33 walks. Striking out nearly a fourth of the batters he has faced, Bright is averaging 4.9 strikeouts an appearance, and has recorded a career-high eight strikeouts in games against Rhode Island, Mississippi State and Tennessee this year.

“It’s an honor,” Bright said, “especially being the first time back here for a regional at Plainsman Park in a while, but you know, can’t let it get to you. Got to focus on them, do my job.”

Thompson also said he thinks Bright is the right fit for pitching against a Southeastern Louisiana baseball team that tends to crowd the plate and leads Division I with 124 hit by pitches.

“We think he’s a guy that can pitch in, but not miss too much in if their feet are going to be right on the chalk or close to the plate,” Thompson said. “We think he can command the ball.”

The Auburn skipper also gave some updates on a couple of other Auburn starting pitchers Thursday, most notably saying that Joseph Gonzalez will “probably” start Auburn’s Saturday game.

Gonzalez settled into a Sunday start role for the Tigers, with Auburn 5-3 when Gonzalez pitches on Sundays and in series finales. Gonzalez’s 2.74 ERA leads all Auburn pitchers who have recorded a start.

“That 1-0 game is humongous to get you to the back end, or at least get you to the championship portion of the tournament, or you’re trying to extend the season and we’ve had Joseph in that No. 3 hole, but I think we all know, probably, that Joseph has been our most consistent starter the entire year,” Thompson said.

As expected, Hayden Mullins will be out this weekend, Thompson confirmed. The starter injured his forearm during the series-opener against Tennessee and has yet to return to action. In his place, Mason Barnett has filled the Friday starter slot.

In the three starts Barnett has made since Mullins’ injury, he’s posted an 0-1 record with a 5.68 ERA and 14 strikeouts.