‘Tremendous team’: Auburn signee Sunisa Lee and the Graba twins put together a golden plan

AUBURN - Sunisa Lee’s family jumped for joy when the final score rolled in. They cheered and they hugged at their watch party in Minnesota, throwing their hands in the air while fans rejoiced all the same all across the country. Yes, even in Auburn, at least one roll of toilet paper was excitedly thrown into the trees at Toomer’s Corner on Thursday morning.

Lee’s lifelong dream came true of winning the gold medal for the United States in the all-around competition for gymnastics in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, her coaches celebrated their own way: With relief, Jeff Graba laughed stateside.

He figured his twin brother had an identical feeling on the other side of the world in Japan.

They knew Lee was capable of truly amazing things. They’re just glad their plans were good enough to let her show it.

“Everybody thinks it’s exciting. It’s relief for me,” said Jeff Graba, the Auburn gymnastics head coach. “And I think my brother would probably say the same thing.”

His brother is Jess Graba, who has coached Lee for years in Minnesota — and who was with her at the Ariake Arena in Japan on Tuesday when she won the gold medal at the individual all-around at the Olympics. Lee is signed to compete in college for Auburn.