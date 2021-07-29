‘Tremendous team’: Auburn signee Sunisa Lee and the Graba twins put together a golden plan

AUBURN - Sunisa Lee’s family jumped for joy when the final score rolled in. They cheered and they hugged at their watch party in Minnesota, throwing their hands in the air while fans rejoiced all the same all across the country. Yes, even in Auburn, at least one roll of toilet paper was excitedly thrown into the trees at Toomer’s Corner on Thursday morning.
Lee’s lifelong dream came true of winning the gold medal for the United States in the all-around competition for gymnastics in the Olympics.
Meanwhile, her coaches celebrated their own way: With relief, Jeff Graba laughed stateside.
He figured his twin brother had an identical feeling on the other side of the world in Japan.
They knew Lee was capable of truly amazing things. They’re just glad their plans were good enough to let her show it.
“Everybody thinks it’s exciting. It’s relief for me,” said Jeff Graba, the Auburn gymnastics head coach. “And I think my brother would probably say the same thing.”
His brother is Jess Graba, who has coached Lee for years in Minnesota — and who was with her at the Ariake Arena in Japan on Tuesday when she won the gold medal at the individual all-around at the Olympics. Lee is signed to compete in college for Auburn.
“You know, as a coach, you want to give your athletes what they deserve. You want to give them as much as you can. You can’t do it for them, but you definitely don’t want to make a mistake on the way there,” Jeff Graba explained Thursday after her win. “I would say that he’s relieved that he gave her exactly what she needed, but it was up to her. She was the one who went out and did it. So she deserves all the credit in the world.
“The rest of us watching, we knew what she was capable of. I’m just relieved.”
Her coach’s planning, of course, wasn’t just ‘good enough.’ It was golden.
Lee shined in the biggest moment of her life, stepping into the all-around final toward the end of a whirlwind week with Team USA. Suddenly cast into the spotlight as America’s best chance to medal with Simone Biles out, Lee stood and delivered with the meet of her life.
It included an adjustment by Jess Graba to a three-pass floor routine on the final rotation, which she nailed with the world watching on the way to gold. Jeff Graba said Lee and his brother made the switch mid-week in Tokyo after seeing how the judges were scoring her in Japan. He’s talked to Jess about twice a day over the phone from Auburn, and he said with Jess bouncing ideas off of him, they put together the plan to throw that floor routine to squeeze out an extra 10th.
It worked.
“That was the plan,” Jeff Graba said. “I would have to say he’s been right on every single thing he’s done with her for probably five years. I’m just telling you, there’s a lot of times people told him to change his approach. There’s a lot of times people told him to treat her differently, to coach her differently, and he just stuck to his guns.
“And I’m just glad it worked out the way that it did. He and her are a tremendous team.”
Now, the plan is to keep it going. Auburn’s a part of it. At Auburn, Lee has the chance to get the college gymnastics experience she wants with a head coach who’s working in tandem with her club coach to keep her prepared for whatever international competitions she wants to do in the future — including a return to the Olympics in 2024, if that’s what she wants to try to do. There are a lot of ways to stay in shape for the next Olympics cycle, and NCAA gymnastics is one of those ways, Jeff Graba put it. “I think it’s a really good approach. This has been — the three of us, Suni, my brother and myself — this has been our plan of attack.”
For now, Lee and her whole team can just celebrate — however they see fit, by jumping for joy or breathing sighs of relief.
“This medal would not be possible without my coaches, the medical team, my parents,” Lee told reporters in Tokyo. “It’s just so surreal and I haven’t let it sink in yet.”