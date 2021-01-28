Trip to Penn State, strong SEC slate highlight Auburn 2021 schedule

It’s a new era for Auburn football, and everybody knows now how that era will officially begin this fall.
The SEC released the full schedules for its 14 teams on Wednesday, including Auburn’s. There weren’t too many surprises for Bryan Harsin’s first season as head coach, but there was still plenty to take away from how the schedule ultimately came together for the Tigers.
An unusual start
Typically, most college football teams start their fall with one or two non-conference games before sprinkling in another perhaps midway through the year and then one more toward the end of the season.
That isn’t the case for Auburn this year.
Auburn will play its four non-conference games in the first four weeks of the season by hosting Akron on Sept. 4 and Alabama State on Sept. 11, traveling to Penn State on Sept. 18 and then hosting Georgia State on Sept. 25. From there on, Auburn will play eight SEC teams to close out the regular season.
This schedule setup is a rarity. As pointed out by 247 Sports’ Nathan King, 2021 will mark the first time Auburn will open the season with four non-conference games since 1922, when the Tigers began the year against Marion, Samford, Spring Hill and Army.
Only three of Auburn’s four non-conference opponents played football in 2020 — Alabama State plans to play this spring — and the trio combined for an 11-14 overall record. Georgia State was the only team to go above .500, as the Panthers ended the fall with a 6-4 mark.
A rare trip north
The road game against the Nittany Lions is not only the runaway best non-conference game for the Tigers, but it’s also a historic one. It will be the Tigers’ first trip to the Northeast during the regular season since 2001, when Auburn played at Syracuse. It will also be the third time in program history and the first time since 1931 that Auburn has played a Big Ten team during the regular season.
Auburn will hit the road to face a Penn State team that struggled out of the gates to a 0-5 start last fall before settling in and winning its final four games. Despite the Nittany Lions’ struggles, it’s plausible that they start 2021 ranked in the top 25. Regardless, the road game will be a valuable early test for Harsin and his Tigers.
Starting SEC play with a bang
With the Iron Bowl understandably reserved for the regular season finale, it’s hard to argue Auburn could open SEC play with two programs that have consistently won more than LSU and Georgia. Over the last 10 years, LSU and Georgia have combined for 119 conference wins — a .730 winning percentage — along with seven SEC Championship Game appearances and three conference titles.
Harsin will be tested right off the bat to do something Gus Malzahn never could by trying to beat LSU in Baton Rouge, a feat Auburn has not accomplished since 1999. Then there’s Georgia at home as part of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, a series in which the Bulldogs have won seven of the last eight meetings.
It’s unclear what LSU will look like in 2021 after changing coordinators on both sides following a dismal 5-5 follow-up to a national championship, but there’s no doubt LSU still has talent within its program. Georgia, meanwhile, returns several key starters on offense, and if several inexperienced defenders step up the Bulldogs will likely be the favorite to win the East division.
The SEC didn’t do Auburn any favors by setting up the Tigers and the Bulldogs in consecutive weeks to begin conference play. It’s fair to say the games against LSU and Georgia will serve as an early barometer as Harsin navigates his first season as an SEC head coach.
Post-bye week intrigue
Auburn’s first two SEC games will set the stage for the rest of the fall, but it’s the back-half of the season where things will likely get very interesting.
The Tigers’ 2021 season is nearly split in half thanks to a bye week during the fourth week of October. Auburn will play Akron, Alabama State, Penn State, Georgia State, LSU, Georgia and Arkansas before its week off then finish the regular season against Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Alabama.
The second-half stretch for the Tigers will be bookended by a pair of interesting games that will go a long way in determining where Auburns ends up in the West.
On Oct. 30, Auburn hosts an Ole Miss team that took strides in Lane Kiffin’s first year — and pushed Auburn to the brink in the Tigers’ dramatic 35-28 road victory — and will be expected to take another step forward with quarterback Matt Corral returning in 2021.
Auburn will close this string of games against defending national champion Alabama, and even though the Tigers have played much better against the Crimson Tide in Jordan-Hare Stadium it will undoubtedly be Auburn’s toughest opponent of the year.