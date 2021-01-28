Trip to Penn State, strong SEC slate highlight Auburn 2021 schedule

It’s a new era for Auburn football, and everybody knows now how that era will officially begin this fall.

The SEC released the full schedules for its 14 teams on Wednesday, including Auburn’s. There weren’t too many surprises for Bryan Harsin’s first season as head coach, but there was still plenty to take away from how the schedule ultimately came together for the Tigers.

An unusual start

Typically, most college football teams start their fall with one or two non-conference games before sprinkling in another perhaps midway through the year and then one more toward the end of the season.

That isn’t the case for Auburn this year.

Auburn will play its four non-conference games in the first four weeks of the season by hosting Akron on Sept. 4 and Alabama State on Sept. 11, traveling to Penn State on Sept. 18 and then hosting Georgia State on Sept. 25. From there on, Auburn will play eight SEC teams to close out the regular season.

This schedule setup is a rarity. As pointed out by 247 Sports’ Nathan King, 2021 will mark the first time Auburn will open the season with four non-conference games since 1922, when the Tigers began the year against Marion, Samford, Spring Hill and Army.