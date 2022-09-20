Turnover battle haunts Auburn

AUBURN — Auburn football’s turnover margin was already bad coming into Saturday’s matchup with then-No. 22 Penn State. Thanks to four more turnovers, the margin doubled from -4 and to -8, becoming one of the worst in the country.

At -8, Auburn’s turnover margin is the second-worst in the FBS, behind only a New Mexico State squad that’s 0-4 and has historically sat at the bottom of the subdivision.

Among the worst early-season turnover margins are other bottom-dwellers. UConn (-6), Eastern Michigan (-5) and UTEP (-5) are just some of the names to follow Auburn. Not only do those programs have better margins than the Tigers, they’ve also done something Auburn has yet to do — force a turnover.

“I said that last week, that’s not a sustainable formula,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said following the 41-12 loss to Penn State. “We pride ourselves on taking care of the football. We talk about, all about, the ball. We’ve done that in the past. We’ve taken care of the ball. We’ve got to get it. We’ve got to get some takeaways on the defensive side. But we can’t turn it over. I think everybody knows that.”

The inability to log an interception or fall on a fumble is something that not only puts Auburn in a bottom tier nationally, it also marks one of the worst starts to a season the program has had in that regard.

The last time Auburn had more than eight turnovers in its first three games of a season was 2012, a year in which it went 3-9 and winless against SEC competition. The Tigers turned the ball over nine times in that three-game stretch, but they were still able to create takeaways, posting a -7 turnover margin. Since the 2012 season, Auburn has also had eight turnovers in its first three games in 2015 and 2017, but still, it’s forced turnovers in both those stretches.

No other Auburn football team has failed to record a takeaway in its first three games since at least 1996.

Among the FBS, Auburn is one of four teams since 2000 to not force a turnover while logging eight or more turnovers of its own in its first three games. The other three were SMU (2004), Rutgers (2008) and Vanderbilt (2015). Those teams were a combined 15-21. The Mustangs and Commodores were a respective 3-8 and 4-8, but after starting 0-3, the Scarlet Knights actually reached an 8-5 record and won the PapaJohns.com Bowl.

That 2008 Rutgers team wound up averaging 1.8 forced turnovers per game in its 10 remaining contests.

Until kickoff this weekend at least, Auburn is still one of four FBS teams yet to log a takeaway this season. It’s joined by Temple, Notre Dame and Fresno State, a trio that’s a combined 3-6.

Despite their records, the Owls, Fighting Irish and Bulldogs have all done a better job of limiting turnovers than Auburn, as have most schools. The Tigers’ eight turnovers are tied for fifth-most nationally and their six interceptions are tied for third-most. Among Power-Five schools, that interception total is second-most, behind only Texas Tech.

With TJ Finley’s four interceptions and Robby Ashford’s two, Auburn is also one of three schools to have multiple quarterbacks throw multiple interceptions, along with both the Red Raiders and Missouri, Auburn’s next opponent.

“The turnovers have to be cleaned up,” Harsin said. “We’ve got to be better at that. And we’ve got to win that turnover battle. Our goal is always plus-1, but we haven’t been that.”