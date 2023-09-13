He’d gotten a pick-six, so Jaylin Simpson walked in the door to the Auburn media room underneath the south stands of Jordan-Hare Stadium with a seatbelt wrapped around his neck.

Yeah, an actual seatbelt.

So this is Auburn’s version of the turnover chain — something first popularized by the Miami football team.

Get a turnover? Get the seatbelt.

The seatbelt is the physical manifestation of a celebration used by many members of Auburn’s secondary when they make a good play: mimicking buckling a seatbelt.

“It basically means you strap up, you’re strapping up a receiver,” Simpson said. “You just call it a seatbelt and you do the little seatbelt thing. I took it upon myself, everyone has their turnover chains, so I went and bought an actual seatbelt.”

Simpson went to AutoZone, cornerback Keionte Scott said, but didn’t find a seatbelt. Instead, Simpson said he ordered two seatbelts from Amazon.

They’re pretty cheap, too. A set of two which look similar to the one Simpson got goes for under $25.

Simpson is one of Auburn’s most charismatic players. After his 50-yard interception return for a touchdown that earned him his own seatbelt in the first place, he ran over to the sideline for a dance he’d planned with Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze.

Freeze didn’t look quite coordinated or good doing it.

My favorite rapper is YoungBoy, NBA YoungBoy,” Simpson said after the UMass game. “And he’s got this little dance that he did in his videos. Coach Freeze told us, ‘Don’t celebrate in the end zone.’ I kind of forgot about that. It’s like, ‘Don’t celebrate in the end zone, just come dance with me.’”

“I mean if mine’s a 10, his was a five.”

Turns out, that seatbelt travels.

Around 2,500 miles from Auburn, Simpson walked through a road game’s Tiger Walk, through the tunnel underneath California Memorial Stadium and up the steps on the field with neon-red sunglasses that read “4th Quarter Crazy” and yes, the seatbelt still around his neck.

The seatbelt would have multiple owners against Cal.

Auburn forced three turnovers in the 14-10 win. Cornerback Donovan Kaufman was first, forcing a fumble in the second quarter. That play set up a touchdown pass from quarterback Payton Thorne to wide receiver Jay Fair — Auburn’s first score of the game.

Simpson then got his seatbelt back as he picked off Cal quarterback Sam Jackson V on a Hail Mary attempt right before halftime.

The defense’s next turnover would be the game-sealing play.

After a Jarquez Hunter fumble seemed to set up Cal with a chance to go back in front, cornerback D.J. James intercepted a Jackson pass into the end zone, then stepped out of bounds for a touchback.

It was Simpson right there to celebrate with him as James strutted down the sideline.

So after the game, it was James’ turn to wear the seatbelt into the interview room.

“I was just playing my call,” James said of his interception. “It was supposed to be in a third and read the quarterback and break on the ball when it’s thrown. That’s what I did and made a play.”

James said it’s his goal every day to earn that seatbelt. It signifies he made an important play It’s the whole secondary’s goal, in fact.

James kept it on as he joined back with the team and got on the bus to the airport. Then they all strapped into actual seatbelts attached to actual seats for the red-eye flight back home.