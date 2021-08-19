Two-sport athlete Tre Donaldson commits to play football, basketball at Auburn

Auburn athletics is set to have a double threat joining the fold come 2022.

Tre Donaldson, a standout basketball and football prospect, committed both Auburn football and basketball on Thursday. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior is a point guard on the basketball court and a safety on the football field.

Donaldson chose Auburn over finalists Alabama, Florida and Florida State.

As far as football goes, Donaldson is considered a four-star prospect per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 33th-best prospect in Florida and the 20th-best safety in the 2022 class.

As a basketball prospect, Donaldson is considered a three-star as well as the 19th-best prospect in Florida and the 18th-best point guard in the 2022 class.

Donaldson’s success in both sports at Florida State University High School in Tallahassee should come as no surprise.

Donaldson played quarterback and defensive back for the Seminoles in 2020. He threw for 1,765 yards and 15 touchdowns; rushed for 702 yards and 10 touchdowns; and tallied 42 tackles, five pass break-ups and two interceptions.

Donaldson’s play earned him Tallahassee Democrat Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year honors.