Unexpected bye week could prove crucial for banged-up Auburn players

Malzahn didn’t relay Britt’s status for the upcoming Tennessee game, only clarifying that it was too soon to tell whether the linebacker would suit up for Auburn for the first time since Oct. 3.

“We’re taking it week by week on everything. I don’t have an update on that,” Malzahn said about Britt. “We’ll see where it is when we get to next week.”

Malzahn explained the Tigers had to take the second straight bye week in stride, something he cautioned the team about way back before the season started. He said he told the team during fall camp that the upcoming season would be all about adjusting, adding that the team that adjusts and adapts the best would ultimately have the advantage.

Malzahn has watched as his team has adjusted to several new obstacles this season. Now, time will tell if his players — the healthy ones and those coming off injury — are able to take advantage of another unexpected curveball.

“I was real proud of our team that we continued to get better and better. We played our last game, we played our best game and had a lot of momentum,” Malzahn said. “We had our off week, which came at a good time, and then we found out, hey, we’re not going to play another one. We just got to adjust, and so that’s what we’re doing as coaches and players. That’s really our mindset.”