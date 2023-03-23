Jeffrey M’ba is a full season into his Auburn career, but it was a winding road to get here.

Originally from Gabon, Africa, M’ba began playing football in France. His career picked up steam three years later at Independence Community College in southeast Kansas, where he became the top junior college prospect in the nation.

Since coming to the U.S., he’s not only overcome a language barrier, but he’s been tasked with picking up the nuances of his sport, and he’s done so at Auburn under three different position coaches.

The swirl of adjustments used to make M’ba anxious ahead of practices, he said. But ahead of Year Two at Auburn, he said his abilities — which used to be reliant on raw athleticism — are as refined as ever.

“Now,” M’ba said, “I just try to destroy people.”

M’ba is hard to miss. He’s a towering figure at 6 feet, 6 inches and 300-plus pounds. He’s got a head of hair that’s greenish blue on one side. His sense of fashion is striking, and contrary to most of his teammates, with a social media presence that shows him draped in everything from suits to streetwear.

“To be honest with you, they think I'm crazy,” M’ba said Wednesday, donning wire-framed glasses, a bowling shirt and a pair of geta-like sandals on his feet. “They always think I'm crazy. I'm just trying to be myself. Eight years ago I was in Africa, five years ago I was in France, and now I'm in the U.S. playing football in the (Southeastern Conference). So, obviously I'm going to be happy every day and thankful for everything I've got.”

Any newfound confidence on the field has been in large part because of M’ba’s new position coach, Jeremy Garrett. Auburn’s first-year defensive line coach has made depth and versatility a priority for the bulk of his players this spring. M’ba has been the lone expectation to that, playing strictly defensive end.

“With him, he's still learning the game,” Garrett said Thursday. “I just wanted to put him in one spot and have him focus on that. He's a guy with some really good athletic ability, he's very physical, and he's fast. So the best combination of that is D-End.”

M’ba’s sample size is small. He was one of 16 defensive linemen to record a snap for Auburn in 2022, but his 82 snaps were the seventh-fewest on the team. He logged seven tackles and a strip sack in that span.

What M’ba could bring to Ron Roberts’ Auburn defense at the end position is enticing. His size is matched by a lot of athleticism, so much so he said it propelled him through the JUCO ranks. He claimed he’s capable of running a 4.7 40-yard dash, too.

In M’ba’s eyes, what he’ll bring to Auburn’s defense this fall will be as unique as he is.

“I feel like I’m something you don’t see often,” M’ba said. “I’m a guy that is huge, but can move. I feel like D-End is for me. Every D-End you see is smaller than me. When you think about D-End in your head you think about Myles Garrett or Rashan Gary.”

Garrett and Gary, both collegiate standouts, stand within a couple of inches on M’ba’s height. Both, at their current NFL weight, are at least a couple dozen pounds lighter than him.

“I feel like, at 310 (pounds), I can be something we haven’t seen and really great,” M’ba said. “That’s what I’m trying to be.”