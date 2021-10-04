Unleashing quarterback Bo Nix pays major dividends in Auburn’s road victory

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin explained Nix is a true weapon with his legs and Harsin and his staff recognize that element of his game makes him the type of player he is. He pointed out Nix did a good job of setting his feet before unloading on some of his biggest plays in the win, adding that Nix making strides in those aspects of his game demonstrate the work he’s constantly putting in.

Harsin might have felt helpless during a few of those broken plays, but the first-year head coach explained his players have rules for when those moments occur as far as where they’re supposed to be on the field.

Of course, following those rules don’t mean much unless a quarterback like Nix is capable of turning it into something positive.

“Bo made some things really happen and that was the difference in the game, just his ability to extend plays, to keep his eyes downfield. And I’ll just say this: from a quarterback standpoint, that is hard to do when people are bearing down on you,” Harsin said.

“I think it goes back to the kind of competitors that we have on this team and the kind of competitor Bo is. You respond and you put your team in the best position because you can make plays and you can extend opportunities like [Saturday night].”