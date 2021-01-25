Uscher of Boise State named director of recruiting at Auburn

AUBURN — Darren Uscher has been named director of recruiting and player personnel at Auburn, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday. Uscher spent the previous seven seasons at Boise State, including in the same capacity for the last five years.

“Our recruiting process is one that never stops and having a recruiting director like Darren who keeps the process continually moving and on track is extremely critical to the success of Auburn football,” Harsin said. “Darren brings the ability to be in the moment and develop relationships with prospects and their families, manage the recruiting needs of our staff, while also working a step or two ahead as a must for recruiting in today’s setting.”

In his role, Uscher will oversee all areas of recruiting, player personnel and roster management within the Auburn football program. He’ll also work closely with the football on-campus recruiting department, as well as the Auburn athletics compliance department and staff compliance education.