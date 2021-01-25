Uscher of Boise State named director of recruiting at Auburn

AUBURN — Darren Uscher has been named director of recruiting and player personnel at Auburn, head coach Bryan Harsin announced Monday. Uscher spent the previous seven seasons at Boise State, including in the same capacity for the last five years.
“Our recruiting process is one that never stops and having a recruiting director like Darren who keeps the process continually moving and on track is extremely critical to the success of Auburn football,” Harsin said. “Darren brings the ability to be in the moment and develop relationships with prospects and their families, manage the recruiting needs of our staff, while also working a step or two ahead as a must for recruiting in today’s setting.”
In his role, Uscher will oversee all areas of recruiting, player personnel and roster management within the Auburn football program. He’ll also work closely with the football on-campus recruiting department, as well as the Auburn athletics compliance department and staff compliance education.
“I’m extremely appreciative and grateful for the opportunity that Coach Harsin has given me over the years and especially now at a place like Auburn,” Uscher said. “To work at such a special place that’s rich in tradition like Auburn is both an honor and a privilege, and one that I don’t take lightly. The opportunity to be able to recruit talented young men of character and whose values align with the culture that Coach Harsin has established is extremely exciting. I look forward to helping bring the best young men into this program that we possibly can.”
Uscher arrived at Boise State in 2014 from Georgetown, where he served as the director of operations, assistant recruiting coordinator and video coordinator. While with the Hoyas, Uscher assisted with daily tasks in recruiting operations, helped coordinate on-campus recruiting visits, aided in the coordination of team travel, and broke down and converted film from practices, games and of prospective student-athletes.
Prior to joining the staff at Georgetown, Uscher worked as a marketing assistant at South Carolina. While working with the Gamecocks staff, he helped create and execute marketing plans for football, baseball, men's and women's basketball, and men's and women's soccer.
He also worked as an intern with South Carolina before being hired full time, and served internships in the ticket office with the National Football League's Washington Redskins and Major League Soccer's D.C. United.
Uscher earned his bachelor's degree in sport and entertainment management from South Carolina in 2009, and his master's in sport industry management from Georgetown in 2013.