Wesley McGriff reportedly returning to Auburn football coaching staff for third time

Wesley McGriff is returning to Auburn for a third stint on the Tigers’ coaching staff.

McGriff, who spent this past season as Louisville’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, is expected to join Hugh Freeze’s inaugural staff, a source confirmed to AL.com on Tuesday. 247Sports was first report McGriff’s return to Auburn.

McGriff previously coached at Auburn in 2016 and during the 2019-20 seasons on Gus Malzahn’s staff. After his first stint at Auburn, McGriff was hired by Freeze as co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss prior to the 2017 season, but Freeze resigned that summer before the two ever coached a game together.

In McGriff’s first season at Auburn in 2016, the Tigers had the nation’s 67th-ranked pass defense, allowing 229.2 yards per game through the air, but they also touted the nation’s No. 22 pass efficiency defense (116.83) while tying for sixth nationally in total passes defended (80; 69 pass breakups and 11 interceptions). Auburn also ranked seventh nationally in scoring defense in 2016 (17.1 points per game) with McGriff on staff and 11th in red-zone defense (74.4 percent).

McGriff spent two seasons as the Rebels’ co-defensive coordinator before returning to Auburn in 2019 with the same title, working under then-defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

During McGriff’s first season back on the Plains in 2019, Auburn’s defense ranked eighth nationally on third downs (29.9 percent opponent conversion rate) and eighth in red-zone defense (71.79 percent; 31st in red-zone touchdown defense, 53.85 percent).

After Malzahn was fired at the end of the 2020 season and only one member of Auburn’s staff was retained by Bryan Harsin, McGriff was hired at Florida for the 2021 season, serving as the Gators’ secondary coach under Dan Mullen and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

Last offseason he was hired at Louisville, where the Cardinals posted the nation’s No. 34 pass defense (206.5 yards per game) and finished 43rd in defensive pass efficiency (125.34). Louisville was also 35th among FBS teams in third-down defense (34.59 percent) and 10th nationally in red-zone defense (73.81 percent), while also ranking 14th in red-zone touchdown defense (47.62 percent).

Along with his stops at Louisville, Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss, McGriff has had coaching stints at Vanderbilt (2011), Miami (2007-10), Baylor (2003-06) and Kentucky (2001-02), as well as a three year stay in the NFL on staff with the New Orleans Saints (2013-15). He got his coaching start at Savannah State in 1990 before moving on to Kentucky State from 1995-99 and then Eastern Kentucky in 2000 before making the jump to the SEC.

Back in portal: Auburn defensive lineman Marquis Robinson is in the transfer portal for the second time this year, according to multiple reports. Robinson previously spent time in the portal in the spring before rejoining the Tigers. Robinson has appeared in just three games over his two seasons on the Plains.