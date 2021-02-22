West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller reportedly bound for Auburn

AUBURN - The Auburn Tigers have added an experienced cornerback to their secondary for 2021.

Former West Virginia cornerback Dreshun Miller announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday. The news comes after Miller completed his junior season with the Mountaineers and announced his departure from the team Feb. 11.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound Miller played in nine games for West Virginia in 2020. The Kennesaw, Ga., native ended the season with 31 tackles, eight pass break-ups and one interception as part of a Mountaineers’ pass defense that was the best in the country thanks to only allowing 159.6 passing yards per game.

The 2020 season was Miller’s first as a Mountaineer after starting his collegiate career at Eastern Arizona College. He led Eastern Arizona to the 2018 junior college national championship game and recorded 85 tackles, six tackles for loss and 12 pass break-ups in his two years with the team.

Miller was considered a three-star recruit when he graduated from Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga. He is considered the second-best transfer cornerback in 2021, per 247 Sports’ rankings.