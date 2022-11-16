Williams enjoying 'old school' Auburn offense

Cadillac Williams may be new to being a head coach, but he has tried to instill an old-school mentality to his alma mater since taking over.

Case in point: Auburn’s heavy reliance on a physical run game over the last two weeks. In Williams’ two games as head coach, Auburn has run the ball 101 times and attempted just 35 passes — a run-pass ratio of nearly 3-to-1. The results have been prosperous on the ground, with Auburn averaging 366.5 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry against Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

“I kind of want to get back to Auburn old-school football,” Williams said. “Auburn to me is about work, hard work. Auburn is about toughness, perseverance. We want to be tough, and we want to be physical.

"So, I think one of the greatest things about the game of football is when your opponent knows you are running the ball, but you still impose your will. It takes the fight out of a lot of teams.”

That was on display, particularly against the Aggies, as the Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage and controlled time of possession during their 13-10 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The performance on the ground included dueling 121-yard rushing games from Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, who became the first Auburn running backs to post 100-plus yards in the same SEC game since Onterio McCalebb and Ben Tate did it against Mississippi State in 2009.

“As running backs, we get all the attention because we’re carrying the ball,” Williams said. “But honestly, those guys up front, they’ve moving people, they’re fighting, they’re together. They’re straining out there and getting a hat on a hat…. I just think as far as your run game, we’re just in sync with each other and playing a lot better.”

The same can’t be said for Auburn’s passing game, which has been all but absent in the last two games. Robby Ashford has completed just 13-of-35 passes (37.1 percent) for 135 yards during those two games, averaging a meager 3.86 yards per pass attempt with just one touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

Against Texas A&M, Ashford attempted just 13 passes and completed six of them. It was the just the ninth time since 2000 that Auburn attempted 13 or fewer passes in a game, and the first time since 2016, when the team threw it just 12 times in a 56-3 rout of Arkansas.

Against Texas A&M, only one of Ashford’s completions was to a wide receiver. Ja’Varrius Johnson was responsible for the lone reception from the receiving corps, and he made the most of it, hauling in a 16-yard touchdown to get the scoring underway late in the first quarter.

“That starts with me,” Williams said. “Someway, somehow, we’ve got to put those guys in a better position. We also have to make those throws whenever they are there and take advantage of the looks. Collectively, myself and coach (Will) Friend and coach (Ike) Hilliard and coach (Mike) Hartline, we have to be better. I let them know that. We also have to make plays out there too.”

Auburn’s passing game also missed some opportunities for more robust production against Texas A&M. That included a misfire by Ashford on a wheel route to a wide-open Hunter out of the backfield. The sophomore back would still be running if Ashford had been able to put the throw on-target, and it would have produced a 75-yard touchdown for the Tigers.

While Auburn acknowledges it needs to find ways to get more out of its passing game and have some semblance of balance if it’s going to keep its outside chance of bowl eligibility alive, Williams also understands how effective the run game has been, and he’s happy keeping the 2004-esque vibes going with his dynamic one-two punch at running back.

“I’m honestly OK with us riding the rock and having success, but also I know that we do got to get better and we’re going to need our pass game down the stretch to win ball games, and we are going to get better,” Williams said. “We are going to get better. Those guys are doing a heck of a job right now, getting a plan together. Robby’s going to get right, receivers (are) going to get right. It is not all them.

“We got to put them in better position, and when their numbers are called, they got to make plays. But I don’t mind that three-to-one ratio right now running the football because we want to be the most physical bunch. Go back to basics.”