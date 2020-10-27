Williams proves no lingering issues with strong performance

“Me and Bo, we always bump heads every now and then. Two great minds are always going to bump heads; you’re just going to get over it. It was nothing to worry about, just me and him—just being us. We came back and put it behind us, and we got the win today.”

Nix once again spread the ball around in the passing game — the Tigers’ top three receivers in the game had at least five receptions — but it was Williams who once again got the lion’s share of the targets. He made the most of them, too, and set the tone early in the second quarter when he caught a ball over the middle of the field and hurdled Ole Miss defensive back Jon Haynes en route to a 21-yard gain.

Williams’ outing was a welcomed sight not only after the issues at South Carolina but also given that he was banged up in the Tigers’ loss to Georgia. He didn’t miss any games but was limited to three catches against Arkansas the week before his four-catch outing against the Gamecocks.

Williams explained he doesn’t care whether he’s running across the middle or staying outside with his routes, just as long as he gets the ball. He was pleased after the victory by how the offense played as a whole and pointed out the offense was 11-of-16 on third down and scored touchdowns on all four red-zone trips.