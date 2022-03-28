With a full room returning, Auburn tight ends looking to build in 2022

AUBURN — Brad Bedell will laugh and tell you right away who his top recruiting target was this offseason.

The Auburn tight ends coach knew he had to reel in his big fish and bring back record-setting tight end John Samuel Shenker. Last season, Shenker set the Auburn single-season record for receptions and yardage by a tight end with 33 receptions for 413 yards.

Shenker, who’s been with the Tigers since 2017, could have left after etching his name in the record books but announced on New Year’s Day that he would use his extra year of eligibility for one last season.

And Bedell rang in the New Year by landing his top recruit.

“I gave him all the positives,” Bedell said of Shenker. “And so, he needed to sit down with his family and see if that’s the best thing for him. And that’s what we did. And it worked out. He was my top recruit coming out of the season.”

Not only did Bedell land his top recruit, but the entire tight end room for Auburn didn’t change this offseason.

While other positions on offense saw players transfer in and out or even went through coaching changes, the tight end room stayed the same for both players and coach.

The only change that occurred was that Bedell and the Tigers brought in freshman three-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker to join the talented group.

With a year under the Bedell and players’ belt, they all know how each other operates heading into Year Two.

“I think the easiest thing is I know how they learn, they know how I coach,” Bedell said. “There’s not that feel-out mode, which is good. There wasn’t one when I got here, but it’s just a great understanding of how I coach and how I prepare and how I expect them to prepare.”

The emergence of the tight ends in passing game production may have come as a surprise to fans last season as Shenker, Tyler Fromm, Luke Deal and Landen King all finished the season with at least one touchdown and 50-plus receiving yards.

And along with that emergence was an emergence for Bedell: It was his first time coaching the position in an on-field role. He had served as a quality control coach at Baylor, but he had primarily been an offensive line coach everywhere else.

“It took a lot of study, took a lot of work,” Bedell said of the new role. “But it’s a challenge that I’m very grateful to have, very grateful to be at Auburn, to be in this position to coach this group. You know, I don’t take it for granted any day that I get to work with these kids. And when I say these kids, the Shenkers, the Micah Rileys and everybody in between.

“I mean, it’s unbelievable that I get to come to work here and work with those kids and with this staff. And that’s the one thing about it is we’re growing every day, and if I can get them better a little bit every day, you know we’ll be where I want to be.”

And while they could spend the offseason patting themselves on the back, Bedell isn’t letting himself or the players take it easy during spring practices.

The work they did last year was only the beginning for the group, and the expectations are growing as they gear up for 2022.

With one of the most experienced offensive weapons in Shenker and emerging talent in the room like Fromm, Deal and King, it’s all about building on from 2021.

“One thing I told them is like, ‘As you’re competing for your jobs, last year is last year,’” Bedell said. ‘”We’re going to grow, guys are going to get better. And so through that, it’s going to bring competition.’ And that’s what the key thing in that room is going to be is competition.”