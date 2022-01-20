With Kentucky looming, Auburn shows out against Georgia

AUBURN --- It took roughly eight minutes of game time Wednesday to recognize the Auburn Tigers were in no mood for a fight.

The well-intentioned label of Wednesday’s game against Georgia being a trap game tracked for only so long with Auburn, which went back-and-forth with the Bulldogs in the opening minutes before taking off. A quick 8-0 run by the 12:03 mark set the stage for a total takeover by the Tigers, which had several players stand out in a dominant 83-60 victory.

The win comes a few days before Saturday’s match-up with Kentucky at Auburn Arena.

“We didn't talk about Kentucky at all coming into this game,” said point guard Wendell Green Jr., who had his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 assists. “We always took it one game at a time. Now our focus has shifted to Kentucky. We always want to respect our opponent no matter what their record is, and we did that tonight.”

Green put on a show Wednesday night, but he was far from the only Tiger to do so in front of a raucous Auburn Arena crowd.