Without Jasper, No. 1 Auburn survives road scare at Georgia

Exhale.

KD Johnson tied the game in the final moments, then Wendell Green scored the clutch game-winner with three seconds left, and the top-ranked Auburn men’s basketball team survived a stomach-turning rivalry scare on Saturday at Georgia with a 74-72 win.

The game was tied 70-70 with 90 seconds to go. Georgia went ahead 72-70 to put Auburn’s winning streak and No. 1 ranking in jeopardy. That’s when Johnson, returning to the court in Athens for the first time since his transfer, drove the lane and scored to tie it 72-72 with 38 seconds left.

In the final seconds, Auburn forced a stop with Walker Kessler hauling in the rebound with 10 seconds left, before he passed to Green, who dribbled coast to coast in the frantic final seconds.

Green lost the ball as he had it stripped from him by a UGA defender to the right of the rim, but got it back, and put the game-winner in off the backboard in 3.6 seconds on the clock.

“I’ll take my chances with him and the ball in a last-shot situation, all day, any day,” Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl said of Green.