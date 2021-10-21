‘You better be ready’: Bryan Harsin shares what he's learned about coaching in the SEC

AUBURN —- When it comes to life as an SEC coach, Auburn’s Bryan Harsin is learning on the job this fall.

Harsin spoke Wednesday about the lessons he’s absorbed in the middle of his first season as Tigers head coach. He explained he understood before taking over at Auburn how every week in the SEC presents a new challenge; stepping into that arena and facing them, however, is an entirely different ballgame.

“Every week there’s good players on the field. Every single week you better be ready. That is more true now actually doing it,” Harsin said. “There is no practice, there is no meeting, there is nothing where you feel like it was done at a low level that you feel comfortable coming out of it like, ‘We’re going to be OK.’”

For Harsin, the main takeaway to this point in his Auburn tenure is that everything matters.

Harsin broke down that idea further, saying every aspect of preparation for a game has to be focused on by every single team member. He listed intensity, keeping the players’ attention and having the details from the coaches as factors that can determine whether any given week in conference play will be a good one or bad one.

Harsin also applauded the efforts of the opposing fans, saying their intensity has been hard to ignore.