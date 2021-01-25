Young Auburn Tigers to meet veteran Missouri Tigers

Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith both went off for 28 points against Auburn last year, and to Pearl’s dismay, their names are still there on his notes coming into this game and they’re critical parts of the scouting report once again.

“They do the things you need to do to win championships — defense and rebounding, right?” Pearl said of Missouri as a team. “So, defensively they’re (in conference) No. 1 in field goal percentage defense, No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage defense, No. 4 in scoring — they got all the math there. They do a good job rebounding the ball. They make free throws, which is important. They don’t beat themselves.

“Really, really good team, and once again, we’ll have to play our best game of the year to beat them.”

Auburn did that on the offensive side last time out at South Carolina, rolling up 109 points in an impressive performance, but Pearl expects a different challenge from Missouri and again from Baylor on Saturday.