Young Auburn Tigers to meet veteran Missouri Tigers

Bruce Pearl looked down at his notes on Missouri, scanning over all the familiar names written out on the paper in front him.
Missouri has one of the most experienced teams in the country, Auburn’s head coach explained. The roster is loaded with returners.
“We played against almost all these guys last year,” Pearl said. Then he paused. He looked down at the sheet again.
“In fact, I think we played against all of them.”
Auburn’s young Tigers meet Missouri’s veteran Tigers at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Auburn Arena — for the front half of a big-challenge, big-opportunity two-game stretch ahead of Auburn this week. Auburn faces No. 12 Missouri tonight at home before traveling to take on No. 2 Baylor on Saturday in Texas.
Against Missouri, Auburn’s band of rookies and youngsters will peer into a time machine — a team with no seniors meeting a team with five seniors, plus four juniors, and a third-year sophomore to boot.
“These teams are where we want to be,” Pearl said later. “We’re not there yet.”
But the opportunity marks a chance for Pearl’s Tigers to see just where they are now. Missouri shot up seven spots from No. 19 to No. 12 in the Associated Press rankings this week, after knocking off Tennessee 73-64 in Knoxville last Saturday. Missouri is 10-2 on the season and 4-2 in the SEC with three straight wins.
Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith both went off for 28 points against Auburn last year, and to Pearl’s dismay, their names are still there on his notes coming into this game and they’re critical parts of the scouting report once again.
“They do the things you need to do to win championships — defense and rebounding, right?” Pearl said of Missouri as a team. “So, defensively they’re (in conference) No. 1 in field goal percentage defense, No. 1 in 3-point field goal percentage defense, No. 4 in scoring — they got all the math there. They do a good job rebounding the ball. They make free throws, which is important. They don’t beat themselves.
“Really, really good team, and once again, we’ll have to play our best game of the year to beat them.”
Auburn did that on the offensive side last time out at South Carolina, rolling up 109 points in an impressive performance, but Pearl expects a different challenge from Missouri and again from Baylor on Saturday.
“I mean, these are two of the best defensive teams in the country,” he said. “Which means you just can’t slot through your offense. It won’t work. So my job this week is to make sure (the players) see that and understand how important their spacing is and their cutting and their screening and their dedication to detail. Because that’s what older, more experienced teams do to you.”