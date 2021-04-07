Zac Etheridge aims for success playing at Auburn to translate in coaching role

Etheridge explained the SEC has changed a good bit since his playing days, but at the end of the day it still boils down to sticking with your fundamentals play after play. The first-year cornerbacks coach benefits from having a full cupboard at the position highlighted by rising senior Roger McCreary, who Etheridge believes has the talent to play in the NFL.

While McCreary is one of several Tigers set to turn heads this fall, Etheridge was more concerned about the here and now. He explained his position group is taking care of business early on, but the goal is to keep that going through what’s left of spring ball and into the summer.

“We’ve been focusing as a group [on] just being disciplined, really focused on the fundamentals of where our eyes should be every snap, and just playing with relentless effort,” Etheridge said. “The biggest thing is just trying to establish that culture that we’re trying to play with and making sure that the guys are really disciplined in their technique and fundamentals and making sure their eyes are in the right spot.

“My group, led by Roger and a couple of guys like Nehemiah [Pritchett] and [Jaylin Simpson] and those guys, they’ve been showing up every single day, coming in and doing what I’m asking them to do and just loving exactly what they’ve been doing.”