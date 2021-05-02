Bracket for ACCC state baseball tournament in Ozark released

The Alabama Community College Conference has released the bracket for its upcoming baseball tournament at historic Eagle Stadium in Ozark.

The tournament will begin this Thursday at 1 p.m. and will conclude the following Tuesday, May 11, at 1 p.m. The if-necessary game would be played the same day at 4:30.

Ten teams qualified for the tournament. From the South Division, Chattahoochee Valley is the conference champion and top seed, followed by Wallace-Dothan, Coastal Alabama-North, L.B. Wallace of Andalusia, and Coastal Alabama-South.

Snead State is the conference champion and No. 1 seed from the North. Snead is followed by Shelton State, Wallace State-Hanceville, Southern Union, and Lawson State.

Thursday’s opening day will feature two single-elimination games in order to make it to the main draw. At 1 p.m. LBW will take on Lawson State and then at 4:30 Southern Union will play Coastal Alabama-South.

Immediately after opening ceremonies on Friday morning, the Wallace Govs will play Wallace-Hanceville at 10 a.m. At 1 p.m. Snead State will play the winner of the LBW/Lawson State game.