Breaking down Auburn’s biggest needs two weeks from National Signing Day

Since his hiring on Dec. 22, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin and his staff have been working diligently to put the finishing touches on their first recruiting class.

Now, the finish line is finally in sight.

Wednesday marks two weeks until National Signing Day, when the remaining class of 2021 recruits who did not sign in December can do so with their respective schools. Harsin and his coaches have inherited 11 signees from the previous regime: one quarterback, one receiver, one tight end, one offensive guard, three defensive tackles, one defensive end, two cornerbacks and one safety.

Those 11 signees not only provide the new staff with several talented pieces, but it has left them plenty of room as far as scholarships go to add more.

Harsin was no doubt playing catch-up in taking over after the early signing period and with a little over one month until the traditional signing day, but the former Boise State head coach sounded prepared for the challenge. He spoke during his introductory press conference on Dec. 24 about recruiting being a grind but also explained the importance of having fun and working hard at it as a staff.

Harsin also spoke about taking on all tasks with a determined mindset, a lesson he learned from his father Dale.