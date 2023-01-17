Bubba Frichter excited about culture developing within Enterprise State baseball

Entering his seventh season as the Enterprise State Community College baseball coach, Bubba Frichter believes the culture he’s been trying to develop within the program is coming to fruition.

“I mean, grinders man … hard-nosed, tough,” Frichter said when asked to describe the kind of players he’s recruited to create the culture he covets. “They pull for each other. Sometimes in our sport and when you have 30 guys on a roster, you see a little jealously and animosity towards others, and I haven’t seen it.

“We want our guys to be brothers and not buddies, because at the end of the day a buddy my turn his head is you’re not doing something right, where a brother is just going to hit you in the back of the head and tell you to straighten up. That’s kind of the culture that we’ve built and I’m excited about it.”

A good indication of the work ethic Frichter has established is witnessed by the work his players have committed to off of the field. He talked about it during a Junior College Coaches Media Day sponsored by Encore Sports last week.

“During the fall there is a gym in town and a couple of the guys said, ‘Hey coach, do you know this guy who owns this gym, we’d like to be members,’” Fricher said. “I said, ‘Yeah, let me talk to him.’ Well, lo and behold, out of 31 guys, we had 28 of our guys show up to sign up and go work out on their own.

“I think that’s pretty sporty to have 28 of 31 of your players to want to put in the extra work outside of what we do in practice and in the weight room.

“And not only that, I live kind of across the street from the field and we built our hitting facility a couple of years ago, and it’s nothing for me to walk outside at 10 o’clock at night and hear pinging going on at the hitting facility. I mean, those guys are always working.”

The environment the Boll Weevils are working within is also improving with upgraded facilities, which Frichter believes will continue to help his recruiting efforts.

“We started off with a hitting facility and our guys are consistent with using it,” Frichter said. “Now we’ve got the (improved) seating area … you know the stadium that we are building there.

“We’re kind of in the middle of a locker room renovation as well, just to kind of spruce things up. At the end of the day, it’s helped out recruiting. People are seeing now that things are being done, and a lot of that comes from the administration.”

Frichter has built his program mostly around local products, many of whom come from high school programs with history of success.

“That’s huge,” Frichter said. “Those guys know how to win. When you’re thinking about success, you’re going to have success. Those local guys are some really good players and they come from winning programs.

“That’s a huge component of what we’re trying to do, because at the end of the day, our goal is to win a national championship. With those guys coming from those backgrounds, it makes an easy transition for us with our beliefs and goals of our program.”

Several local players are expected to have big roles with the Boll Weevils this season. One, however, who was going to be counted on, has been lost to injury.

“Last year, we had a freshman, Logan Fleming from Enterprise … he probably threw 50-60 innings for us,” Frichter began. “He had an injury and will be out for the year and that hurt us. However, that opened some doors. Drew Cashin from New Brockton … I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people. He’s had a really good fall.

“Blayne McDaniel (G.W. Long) is a guy we jumped on really early. We had seen him play a lot in high school. The dude is just a winner. We brought him in to be a pitcher only, and then during the fall it was like, ‘Hey, we’ll let you take a little BP; we’ll let you run around in the outfield some’ and I be dang, I’m going to have a tough decision with our outfielders because that dude can hit. He understands who he is as a player, which is something you don’t get a lot now days. This dude just tries to be who he is.

“There are a lot of guys that are freshmen last year that have taken the correct strides and steps and I believe are going to have really good years for us. I really like our group of sophomores.

“Last year, we had a little hard luck with some injuries, which allowed some of these guys that were freshmen that are sophomores now to play. These guys have worked their butts off.”

Enterprise State is scheduled to open play Feb. 6 in Mobile against Spring Hill College.