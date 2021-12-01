Clair Goodson returning to area to lead ESCC softball

It didn’t take long for Clair Goodson to find her way back to the Wiregrass.
Goodson, a former Wallace College softball assistant who was hired for the same position at East Mississippi Community College in September, has been named the new head softball coach at Enterprise State Community College.
It will be the first head coaching job for Goodson, who was a star player for Charles Henderson during her high school days and spent time as an assistant at Ariton High for her father, Jerry, before going into the junior college ranks.
While she was happy at EMCC and still recruiting for the school on Wednesday, Goodson didn’t want to pass up an opportunity to become a head coach, especially one in a familiar setting.
“It was an opportunity for me to be a head coach, but also to get back home around my family,” Goodson said. “And really an opportunity to be able to provide a better life for my son (Cambo) is really what it all boiled down to.
“It was almost like it checked all of the boxes off in that I can come home, I can be back around my family, I can be back in my area where I know everyone and where I’m from and I can take that next step and be a head coach.”
Goodson left Wallace after seven years as an assistant for David Russo to join former Govs’ standout Whitney Hawkins, who this past July was named the head coach of EMCC, located in Scooba, Miss.
Leaving after such a short tenure in Mississippi wasn’t easy.
“When I left Wallace, I thought that was hard and leaving those girls I had been with forever, but it was just kind of time to make a move and do something different,” Goodson said.
“Now, the timing of this isn’t the best, but when is the best timing when it comes to coaching? Leaving these girls is definitely going to be hard, because even the small amount of time that we’ve been here, I’ve developed really great relationships with them. They’re amazing group of girls and they’ve been nothing but great to me and Cambo.”
She will officially begin her duties at ESCC on Jan. 3 and takes over the spot vacated by Traci Harrison.
ESCC president Matt Rodgers believes he has a home run hire in Goodson.
“We are excited to have someone the caliber of Clair Goodson to lead our softball program,” Rodgers said. “She had an excellent interview and she comes highly recommended by some outstanding coaches.
“What impressed me was her character and integrity, but also she talked about the importance of winning and how to win; winning in the classroom first, and winning on the field and in the community … and winning on the field will take care of itself if you do the little things correctly.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for coach Russo and the program he’s built at Wallace and we look forward to establishing a winning program here at Enterprise State.”
Goodson looks forward to competing against Wallace and Russo, who remains a close friend.
“He was one of the most supportive people in my life through my move when I made my change and now he’s been very supportive and very helpful on me coming back,” Goodson said.
“As he put it, he’ll want to beat me four games out of the year and the rest of the time he’ll want to see me win, just as I would him.”
Goodson said the current Enterprise State players will get a fresh start and she’ll hit the recruiting trail to find others as soon as possible.
“Coming to Mississippi and not knowing anybody and not knowing any of the schools has really kind of given me a refresh on my recruiting,” Goodson said. “It kind of just reminded me of how much I love the aspect of it and it really gave me a bigger contact base. We’ll get in there and figure out what we have and I’ll jump on the road recruiting.”
Rodgers believes it’s a bonus that Goodson already has recruiting ties across the region.
“I heard somebody say the other day that you can’t out-coach recruiting,” Rodgers said. “Her contacts and ties; she’s highly respected by the high school coaches in this community of the Wiregrass.”
Through the interview process with Rodgers and athletics director Jermaine Williams, Goodson had a good feeling about the direction the ESCC program is headed.
“They’re excited about athletics and they’re excited about the direction they want to take the athletics program and what the future holds,” Goodson said. “I’m really excited about the opportunity I’ve been given and ready to hit the ground running.”
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Enterprise State athletics as Rodgers announced the hiring of coaches for volleyball (Vanessa Howell), cross country (Chris Christian) and golf (Scott Stephens) for those recently-added sports in joining the baseball, softball and basketball programs.
“We want to have an athletic program that is going to have outstanding men and women to lead these programs and develop young men and women that are going to go into the community and be successful citizens,” Rodgers said.
