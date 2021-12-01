Clair Goodson returning to area to lead ESCC softball

It didn’t take long for Clair Goodson to find her way back to the Wiregrass.

Goodson, a former Wallace College softball assistant who was hired for the same position at East Mississippi Community College in September, has been named the new head softball coach at Enterprise State Community College.

It will be the first head coaching job for Goodson, who was a star player for Charles Henderson during her high school days and spent time as an assistant at Ariton High for her father, Jerry, before going into the junior college ranks.

While she was happy at EMCC and still recruiting for the school on Wednesday, Goodson didn’t want to pass up an opportunity to become a head coach, especially one in a familiar setting.

“It was an opportunity for me to be a head coach, but also to get back home around my family,” Goodson said. “And really an opportunity to be able to provide a better life for my son (Cambo) is really what it all boiled down to.

“It was almost like it checked all of the boxes off in that I can come home, I can be back around my family, I can be back in my area where I know everyone and where I’m from and I can take that next step and be a head coach.”