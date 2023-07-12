Two former NFL players and four coaches who have more than 130 combined years of guiding athletes are the latest selections for inductions into the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

Former Slocomb and NFL standouts Brad Baxter and Tony Bowick along with veteran coaches Floyd Griffin (Northview), Cindy Hawthorne (Brantley), Steve Helms (Lurleen B. Wallace Community College) and Bubba Johnson (Dothan and Northview) were announced Wednesday as the inductees as the 29th annual hall of fame class.

The six will be inducted during a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. The ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 and must be reserved in advanced by Aug. 7 by emailing WSHOF secretary Janna Everett Holland at jannaholland417@gmail.com.

Four of the six were on hand Wednesday during a press conference announcing the inductees. The news of their being elected ranged from excitement, appreciation and gratefulness.

“When I first got the call, I was excited not for me, but for the young men and women that I coached over the years,” said Griffin, who coached for 33 years at Northview and was also a former athlete and coach at Dothan High School. “That is the epitome of what the hall of fame should be – not just your contribution but those you touched along the way. That is what excites me. As a matter of fact, I couldn’t sleep at night. You are talking about a celebration for of all those athletes and all those people that you touched along the way.”

After learning of her induction, Hawthorne, a former athlete at Brantley who has guided her alma mater’s softball program since 1997 and guided six state championship teams, expressed appreciation, especially in joining a hall with previous inductees.

“I was in the middle of my season when I got the call and it was like, ‘Wow. Am I deserving of this?'” Hawthorne said. “I don’t think I am deserving of it, but my players and my former players are. I wish they could be here with me. I don’t think this room would hold them, but it has been a blessing and that is what I attributed our success to in Brantley as we have great kids who so happen to be good softball players. It is just a blessing.

“I Googled some of the classes that have been honored to be part of the hall of fame and wow,” Hawthorne said. “So I am very, very appreciative. I can’t say how much I appreciate it.”

Baxter was a football standout at Slocomb, Alabama State and in the NFL with the New York Jets,

“First, I am grateful,” Baxter said. “I really don’t know how to act. When coach (David) Snell called me and said, 'What do you think?' It is not just for me. A lot of people went through the process with me – coaches and faculty members at Slocomb, a host of players I played with at Slocomb. I just had a God gift and I was able to succeed with it. I am just pleased to be here.”

Johnson, a former baseball standout at Cottonwood and Wallace College who later coached at both Dothan and Northview, also referred to his athletes for the success he had.

“To be honest with you, I am not into laurels and all that stuff," Johnson said. "All I was worried about was the kids and for them to succeed on the field, off the field, on the court and off the court.”

Among the six inductees, there are a couple connections. Griffin and Johnson coached together at Northview and Baxter and Bowick were teammates at Slocomb.

“It means a great deal because we are very close,” Griffin said of going in together with Johnson. “He was very active and that is what kept me going.”

Baxter said he admired Bowick’s athletic ability.

“Tony could play baseball, basketball and football,” Baxter said. “He was an all-around athlete.”

Below are a few of the highlights of each of the inductees:

Brad Baxter

After starring in football at Slocomb in the early 1980s, Baxter became one of the top running backs in Alabama State University history. He was inducted last year into the first class of the ASU Athletics Hall of Fame after rushing for a school-record 3,728 yards and 30 touchdowns from 1985-88. He was a three-time all-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) selection.

Baxter then had a seven-year career in the NFL with the New York Jets, rushing for 2,928 yards with 35 touchdowns along with being known as a tremendous blocking fullback.

His best season came in 1991 when he rushed for 666 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. The TDs ranked third in the NFL and led the American Football Conference.

He retired from football after the 1995 season and currently resides in Bonifay, Florida.

Tony Bowick

Bowick had a stellar career at Slocomb, Tennessee-Chattanooga and later with three different pro leagues – the NFL, the Word Football League and Arena Football League.

A 1985 Slocomb High School graduate, he was an all-state linebacker for the Red Tops as a football player and also a team MVP for two years as a basketball player. He was named team captain for both sports during his junior and senior years and was named All-Wiregrass in both his final two high school seasons.

He became a star defensive lineman at Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he was named first team All-Southern Conference in 1988 and 1989 and honorable mention All American each of those years.

Bowick went on to play professional football with the NFL Atlanta Falcons (1989-1990), with the World Football League Birmingham Fire (1991-1992) and in Arena Football League with the Charlotte Rage, Albany Firebirds, Grand Rapids Rampage and Austin Wranglers. While with Grand Rapids, he was part of an Arena Bowl championship team and was team captain.

Bowick retired from playing in 2005 and then spent time as a coach in the Arena Football League, which included being head coach at Albany (N.Y.) Firebirds. He currently lives in Troy, New York, and works with at-risk youth for Lasalle School for Boys in Albany, New York, as a supervisor.

Floyd Griffin

Griffin was involved with Wiregrass sports for more than 50 years. In the late 1960s, Griffin became the first African-American athlete to play football at Dothan High School.

After attending Alabama State, he had a brief coaching stint at Dothan High School before he became a member of the first coaching staff at Northview High School as an assistant football coach in 1978. He was a mainstay on the Northview campus for decades, teaching and coaching at the school for 33 years. He was part of two state championship football teams in 1981 and 1985.

In addition to serving as an assistant in football, mostly coaching defensive backs and outside linebackers throughout his career, Griffin coached the Cougars’ track and field team for 31 years and led the Northview boys basketball team for 10 years.

He was an assistant basketball coach at Northview for an additional 11 years and also coached golf for two seasons.

When Griffin retired after the 2010-2011 school term, he was the lone remaining teacher at the school from its initial year.

Griffin is a longtime minister and continues in the ministry today.

Cindy Hawthorne

Hawthorne is a 1992 graduate of Brantley High School and has become one of the most successful softball coaches in the state at her alma mater.

Hawthorne has led Brantley to a six Class 1A state championship over the past 10 years – 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The Bulldogs were also state runner-ups in 2017 and 2019 and finished in third place in 2022.

During her high school days, Hawthorne played on the Brantley softball team for five seasons and the Bulldogs reached the state tournament her junior and senior seasons (1991 and 1992).

After serving as an assistant coach at Brantley from 1997-2002, she became head coach in 2003 and continues to lead the Bulldogs. From 2014 through 2023, Hawthorne led the Bulldogs to a 340-80 record.

In 2014, Hawthorne was named the Class 1A Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Hawthorne also served as head girls basketball coach from 1997-2001.

She has been employed as a physical education teacher/coach at Brantley since 1997 after graduating from Troy University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree.

Steve Helms

Helms has been the head baseball coach at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College for 32 years and has amassed a record of 1,069-624. During his tenure, the Saints have advanced to the NJCAA Division I World Series twice by winning the Region 22 Championship in 2004 and the Southeast Regional Championship in 2009. The 2004 team went on to finish runner-up at the World Series. In 29 regional tournament appearances, his teams have been runners-up six times.

More than 300 of his players have transferred to play baseball at four-year colleges, and 32 have played professional baseball.

Helms has been named the NJCAA Division II National Tournament Coach of the Year, the Alabama Community College Conference Coach of the Year, the Southern Division Coach of the Year, the Southeast District Coach of the Year, and has been inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame during his career.

A native of Panama City, Fla, and graduate of Panama City Christian High School, he was a left-handed pitcher for Huntingdon College, lettering all four years.

He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at his alma mater prior to accepting the position of head baseball coach at the school in the summer of 1990. He has also served as the athletic director at LBW for the last 30 years.

Bubba Johnson

A 1967 graduate of Cottonwood High School where he was a standout athlete, Johnson spent two years at Wallace College and played on the baseball team his second year.

Johnson then transferred to Troy University and spent two years on the baseball team there before getting his first teaching and coaching job at Dothan High.

Among his biggest accomplishments is leading the Dothan High baseball team as the head coach to a Class 4A state championship in 1978. The Tigers were runner-up in the state in 1972, the first year he was named head coach.

Johnson would then move over to Northview High School and became the head baseball coach there from 1979-1991 and also served as an assistant football coach.

In 1997, Johnson took over the Northview softball program, leading the Cougars to the 1997 Final Four and 1998 Elite Eight.

He became girls basketball coach at Northview from 2000-2003 and also served seven years as athletics director at the school before retiring from the Alabama school system after 30-plus years in education.

Johnson then worked several years as a coach in the Florida panhandle at Wewahitchka, Blountstown and West Gadsden before retiring.