COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Wallace College splits with CACC; ESCC wins two

Wallace College softball split a doubleheader with Central Alabama Community College on Wednesday, losing the opener 5-4 and winning the second game 10-7.

In the win, Maci Curlee was the winning pitcher. Katelyn Braswell led the offense, going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Tatum Barlett was 2-for-4.

In the opening-game loss, Emma Houston was 3-for-4 with a run batted in and Bartlett was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer. Josie Ingle took the pitching loss.

Enterprise State softball sweeps Bevill State

The Enterprise State softball swept Bevill State on Tuesday, winning 8-0 and 14-11.

In the opener, Sydney Arnette threw a six-inning, three-hit shutout, striking out seven. Offensively, Honor Slayback and Sarah Beth Long were both 2-for-3 with Slayback driving in two runs and Long, who had a double, drove in one. Bailey Jenkins had a double and a RBI and Bianca Potts had a single and RBI. Arnette and Theresa Reynolds both had a double in the game.