Delayed Wallace College baseball game scheduled to resume Monday morning

OXFORD - Wallace College trailed Snead State 4-2 after two innings when play was suspended Sunday night due to rain and lightning at the ACCC State Baseball Tournament.

The teams are scheduled to return to the field on Monday at 10 a.m. to continue play.

Wallace took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Jake Killingsworth and an RBI double by Kade Snell.

But Snead State scored four runs in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by Carter Frederick and a three-run homer by Mason Cooper.

The Govs won their first two games of the tournament on Friday and Saturday.