Dothan native Chase Paramore, currently the youngest head college football coach in the country at Waldorf (Iowa) University, was a guest on The Paul Finebaum Show on Thursday afternoon.

Paramore, 26, is a 2014 Providence Christian graduate who was hired as Waldorf’s new coach in January after serving the past season as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at the school, which plays on the NAIA level.

Finebaum, a nationally-syndicated talk show host, asked Paramore what he thought it was about his ability that enabled him to take a path that very few have taken before in leading a college program at such a young age?

“I think for me and my career, I’ve always tried to focus on the players and the student-athletes I come in contact with on a daily basis,” Paramore said. “I just try to pour into them as much as I possibly can, whether that’s just helping them in their personal life, academically and then obviously athletically on the field.

“But ultimately, I believe coaching is a transformation business. I like to see myself as a transformational coach, so I’m trying to help as many of our student athletes at Waldorf achieve the goals that they want to achieve personally and hopefully help set themselves up for a very successful career in avenues outside of football.”

Paramore pointed out that one of his mentors – former Troy coach Larry Blakeney – put him on the right path.

“Kind of the advice that Coach Larry Blakeney gave me when I first started was, ‘If you love the kids every day and you treat people the right way, then good things will happen.’ That’s certainly been something to live by.”

Finebaum brought up the point that now with some college players being in their upper 20s – using the example that Stetson Bennett was 25 as Georgia’s quarterback last year – that Paramore may be able to better relate to some of them since he’s such a young coach.

“I think it absolutely has given me kind of an interesting perspective,” Paramore said. “NAIA football is a little different with some of the rules and things. We do have a few kids that can play, you know, a little bit longer.

“We certainly have some guys on our team right now that are probably just a year or two younger than I am, but I do think that me being young in that perspective can be good.

“When we’re sitting there talking about what they want to do for a career, or needing to pass one or two classes to maybe become eligible or finish out their senior year and trying to get to the finish line and graduate … it’s a little bit easier for them to relate to me because just three or four years ago that was me.”

Finebaum asked if Paramore had an idea mapped out in his mind concerning his coaching future.

“I’ve tried to just be where my feet are at all times,” Paramore said. “Any place I’ve been at, I want to give my 100 percent.

“I don’t necessarily plan for what’s next, or what’s in two years or what’s in three years. Right now I’m in the DFW area recruiting Dallas and last week I was in the state of California recruiting California junior colleges.

“You almost just try to live in the days that you are in and try to live in the moment and provide as good of an experience as I can for our student athletes at Waldorf and do right by the administration that has given me the opportunity to be their head coach. I’m really just focusing on what we can do to be successful going into next season.”

Paramore came to Waldorf after serving three years as wide receivers coach/recruiting coordinator/special teams coordinator at Southwestern (Texas) Assemblies of God University. Before that, he coached tight ends at Faulkner University in Montgomery after completing his undergraduate studies at Auburn University.