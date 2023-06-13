Dothan’s Cason Eubanks is coming home, so to speak, after signing with Wallace College for baseball following a redshirt freshman season at Georgia Southern.

The multi-sport athlete in high school who starred as a baseball and football player first at Northside Methodist Academy before spending his senior season at Pike Liberal Arts in Troy is looking for a fresh start on the field for the Govs.

“It was tough not playing this year at all after going from high school and being ‘the guy’ every day,” Eubanks said. “I knew I wanted to go somewhere where I was going to be ‘the guy’ where I know I could have the opportunity to produce.”

Eubanks, a middle infielder who is playing this summer for the Troy Post 70 American Legion baseball club, said Wallace coaches watched him play two Saturdays ago during a showcase tournament at the Govs’ home field and a scholarship offer soon followed from head coach Ryan Ihle.

Eubanks was also considering L.B. Wallace in Andalusia and Shelton State in Tuscaloosa.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, so I just prayed and I felt like God was pointing me toward Wallace so I made the decision on Monday,” Eubanks said. “It was either between Wallace or LBW.

“I know LBW is trying to turn their program around and coach (Steve) Helms is a really good coach and I really liked him a lot. But with Wallace I will be staying at home and I know the coaches up there. I just feel like it’s going to be a good opportunity for me to showcase my talent and be able to be an everyday starter at Wallace.”

Eubanks, who is projected to be a second baseman at Wallace, was drawn to the winning ways Wallace has enjoyed in recent years.

“That was one of the main reasons I wanted to go there,” Eubanks said. “They’ve always had a winning culture up there. I mean, they won 40-something games this year even though they didn’t go to the World Series. I just want to be a part of that atmosphere.

“When I moved to Pike, we had a winning culture up there and it just felt different. I wanted to have that same feeling again, so that’s one of the reasons why I chose Wallace. I think I’ll fit right in.”

As a senior at PLAS, Eubanks helped the team to a AISA Class AAA state championship while hitting for a .435 average with eight doubles, five triples, 31 RBI, 32 stolen bases and 51 runs scored.

Eubanks doesn’t have any regrets for his year spent at Georgia Southern, a Division I program located in Statesboro, Georgia, which is part of the Sun Belt Conference.

“I feel like God definitely sent me there for a reason,” Eubanks said. “I think He sent me there just to realize what Division I baseball is all about.”

Despite sitting out a year as far as game action, Eubanks believes he became a better play during the experience away from home.

“I feel like I got stronger,” Eubanks said. “The weight program was insane up there. Just in general I felt like I got better as a person and as a player.”

Since he redshirted as a true freshman, Eubanks has four years of college eligibility remaining and hopes to earn another chance at the Division I level after his time at Wallace.

“It would be awesome just to play one year (at Wallace) and have the opportunity to go Division I again, but if I have to play two years, that will be fine,” Eubanks said. “I know I can play there (Div. I) after a couple of years. I mean, I know I have the talent.”